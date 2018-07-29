Published On: Sun, Jul 29th, 2018

2019: Kwankwaso Visits Fani-Kayode In Abuja

Senator Rabiu Kwakwaso, representing Kano Central at the Senate, on Sunday, visited the Abuja home of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Mr Kwakwaso’s visit is coming after several lawmakers dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On his Twitter handle, Mr Fani-Kayode disclosed that the due discussed national issues and the way forward.

“It was an honor and privilege for Precious and I to receive my friend and brother, the former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in our Abuja home this afternoon.

“We had a wonderful time and a fruitful and productive discussion about national issues and the way forward.”

 

