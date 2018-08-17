DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Kwankwaso Visits Alaafin Of Oyo

A former governor of Kano State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Thursday paid a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 at his palace in Oyo state.

It was gathered that the visit was to seek the support and blessings of the monarch and people of Oyo State over Mr Kwankwanso’s presidential ambition.

The senator and members of the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Organization, KPCO, visited the Alaafin as part of nationwide consultations for his presidential ambition.

It was also gathered that the former governor had also visited notable politicians in the state including former Governor, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

He also visited leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in the state recently.

Recall that Mr Kwankwaso had been crisscrossing the country after he had defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, for consultations over his presidential ambition; the last of his visit was to his former political enemy, Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Kano State governor.

DAILY NIGERIAN had reported that Messrs Kwankwaso and Shekarau decided to sheath the sword and buried the hatchet towards the success of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the state and national level in 2019 elections.

Credible sources said the brief meeting between the two Kano political gladiators ended with a truce as Mr Shekarau was heard saying there was “no hard feelings, and I don’t bear any grudge”, at the end of the meeting.

In reply, Mr Kwankwaso also said he did not bear malice against him, assuring him of his commitment and collaboration towards the success of the party.

Following Mr Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP last week, the senator has been extending olive branch to politicians in the PDP towards realigning the party structure at the state level.

DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered that the party leaders at the national level have favoured Mr Kwankwaso to have 51 percent stake in the party structure, having joined the party alongside nine members of the House of Representatives.

“The party leaders know the political weight of the senator. Aside his being a serving senator, he currently has a serving deputy governor, nine serving Reps and six serving members of the House of Assembly in his political kitty.

“Essentially, he is the most powerful force in the state today. This is what the party at the national level considered to cede the control to him,” said a source familiar with the equations.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/2019-kwankwaso-visits-alaafin-of-oyo/