2019: Keyamo Appointed Buhari’s Spokesperson For Re-Election Campaign

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, has appointed Festus Keyamo as its Director, Strategic Communications, (Official Spokesperson) for Mr Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Dattijo, the Secretary in the office of the Director-General, Mr Kayamo’s appointment is to aid Mr Buhari’s party nomination and the subsequent campaign towards his re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

The statement read in part: “Kindly find attached the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation appointing Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, and Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitration, United Kingdom as the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 presidential campaigns.”

Read the full statement below: