2019: Imo PDP Does Not Belong To You, SamDaddy Tells Ihedioha

By Austin Echefu

Former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, It Honestly Emeka Ihedioha, on Saturday got what he bargained for from the Chairman Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu aka SamDaddy representing Owerri Zone in the Senate, as he told Ihedioha that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not belong to him or anyone else.

He made this known in a meeting with his campaign coordinators, saying that he would be sworn-in as Governor of Imo State in 2019.

Senator Anyanwu while addressing his coordinators at his constituency office located along MCC Road Owerri informed them that he was called by God to serve the people of Imo State.

“I want to change the perception that PDP has been pocketed and bought over by somebody. I am into PDP guber race to win, and I am going to not only win the party ticket, I will win the governorship of Imo State come 2019.

“Since I declared for 2019 Imo governorship race, fear has gripped APC, because they know that I am a better character and material to win the governorship election.

“I have come to charge you, and those who believed in me, to get prepared for the challenge ahead. We are going to lead a campaign of purpose and surely we will win together”, he said.

The Senator added that his “campaign is issue based. I will never attack or run down any of my opponents. Nobody should gossip to me, nobody should create enemy for me. I have no enemy and I know where I am going and victory is ours.

“I have come to separate the war because Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe will accept my candidature, because I am accessible and friendly to all irrespective of political party”.

He also recalled that “In 2015 PDP had 22 aspirants. I was told the PDP today has been sold to one man and I said no, let me go and rescue PDP and return it to the people”, even as he said that he “will declare openly on the 29th of March, 2018, before Imo people”.

He assured that he “will bring back the glory of local government if I become the Governor of Imo State in 2019. I was once a local government Chairman. I know the impact LGA has in community development”.