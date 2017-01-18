Apprehension has enveloped the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State over the planned defection of five members of the elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The planned defection of the lawmakers followed the recent announcement by an APC chieftain, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume that he would like to govern the state in 2019, despite Governor Rochas Okorocha’s objection.

It was learnt from sources that the ongoing membership registration of the APC in the state would offer a better opportunity for the lawmakers to join the party in their wards.

Despite efforts by some factional leadership of the PDP in the state to halt the move, feelers from Owerri, the Imo State capital indicated that the move was already unsettling the PDP leaders like the former governor, Chief Achike Udenwa and former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha amongst others as the lawmakers concerned are consolidating on their plan.

The affected lawmakers are the member representing Isiala Mbano/ Onuimo/ Okigwe Federal Constituency, Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri; member representing Ahiazu Mbaise/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Nnanna Igbokwe; member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Henry Nwawuba; member representing Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, Goodluck Nana Opia and member representing Orlu/Orsu/ Oru East Federal Constituency, Hon. Jerry Alagboso aggrieved senators as we gathered may formally dump PDP by next week when the senate resumes.

Although it was not clear when the lawmakers would officially join the ruling party at the centre, sources said they would soon register to become APC members as Onwubuariri, Alagboso, Opia and Igbokwe had had stints with Senator Araraume in the past and would want to re-establish that relationship.

According to sources close to the lawmakers, Igbokwe is leaving PDP because of what some people described as overbearing influence of Chief Emeka Ihedioha. Igbokwe and Ihedioha are kinsmen from Mbaise.

Their trouble started during the 2105 governorship election where Ihedioha was said to have accused Igbokwe of not being committed enough to protect his (Ihedioha’s) votes in Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise areas, leading to him not getting enough votes to defeat Governor Okorocha. Whereas he(Ihedioha) heavily assisted Igbokwe to win the House of Representatives election held a fortnight before.

It was however learnt that all efforts made by Igbokwe to persuade Ihedioha to forget and forgive the past, he did not.

Rather, Ihedioha was said to have used his position as the former deputy speaker to block Igbokwe from getting chairmanship position for any meaning committee in the House of Representatives. Also, the position of the deputy minority whip which Igbokwe was tipped by the PDP caucus in the House. Since then, Igbokwe was said to have prepared the ground to leave the PDP.

For Onwubuariri, he was said to have been hugely supported by Araraume to pick the PDP ticket in 2015 ahead of other front liners who contested the seat with him. As a result, he had vowed to pitch tent with Araraume to show solidarity with Araraume, who he regards as his godfather.

Besides the lawmakers from, who were chieftains of the PDP, many other top politicians are expected to dump PDP for APC to support Araraume realize his governorship ambition.

Our reporter exclusively gathered that the concerned lawmakers have turned deaf ears to all pleas and offers to persuade them to stay back in the party.

This we gathered has become a source of concern to the leadership of the PDP especially the Ahmed Makarafi-led faction.

The development as we gathered is already causing panic among the PDP hierarchy in the State as nobody can predict what will become the fate of the party which is ggearing to return to take over power from Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking during a constituency briefing organized by Onwubuariri, the Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu confirmed the possibility of Obinna Onwubuariri, defecting to the APC, saying in a short remark, “Obinna Onwubuariri is wearing cloth of PDP but what is in him, is the spirit of APC. I want to announce to you and I have seen it that in no distance time Obinna Onwubuariri will join APC.”

In that event, Onwubuariri called on the PDP members in his constituency to support Governor Rochas Okorocha, to continue what he described as “good works in Imo State.”

He also used the opportunity to criticise some of his party members who had opposed Governor Okorocha’s “urban road expansion” describing their stand as not worthy of emulation.”

According to him, “We saw when Governor Rochas Okorocha was breaking down illegal structures in Owerri capital city, people start crying and insulting him but today they have started praising him to continue his good works.” He continued, ” What we need now is to support Governor Rochas Okorocha in his good works to develop Imo State and make Imo better for our people.”