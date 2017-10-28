2019: Igbos Group, PDP Lawmaker Declare For Buhari

The re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday got another backing, coming from a group in the South-east, saying such was the only way to reciprocate President’s love for Igbos.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne said that time had come for the South-east people to re-launch themselves in the national politics.

In his own, the Abia state coordinator of the group and a serving People Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the state Assembly, Martins Azubuike, declared that they will work hard on sensitization programmes to realize their objective.

Azubuike, who was a soeaker in Abia state House of Assembly said that re-electing the President would end the marginalization of the Ndi Igbo.

According to him, “looking at our position today as Ndigbo in the Nigerian polity and all the cries of our people, the question any good igbo man will ask is what do we do for people to avoid this kind of cries: cries of maginalization, cries of hatred and all of them.”

The National Coordinator or the group believe that the South-east people had a political miscalculation in the last general election in 2015 and have decided to right the wrongs of the past.

Ikoone said: “Some of our South-east brothers and sisters did not do too well in the last general election especially in the presidential election. So, in 2019, the Igbos must be properly positioned and physically seen to be supporting the president of Nigeria in the person of Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, our mission is very simple: to bring Igbos together from wherever they are for them to throw their support for the reelection of president Buhari. That’s what we would be championing.

“As you can see, we don’t have any other group so far calling on Mr. President to run for a second term. But this group, Ndi Igbo for PMB, will kick start that project, the second term project of Mr. President so that Igbos will regain their rightful position in the Nigerian politics. It is our responsibility. So, this first meeting we are holding is to have our State Coordinators and national officers and then, map out our action plan having in mind that our principal responsibility is to mobilize Igbos in order to vote for the president in 2019.”