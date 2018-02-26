DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

*Vow to protect votes for Party with Ogilisi Powers

By Theo Rays, Onitsha

Still basking on the euphoria of two consecutive electoral victories recorded in recent time by the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) such as retaining the governorship seat in Anambra State and producing the first Senator from Anambra in history of the party, the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation and Chieftain of APGA Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has set fresh target for the Anambra ruling party ahead of the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

Speaking on 2019 polls in an interview with the journalists at his office inside Rojenny Games Village Oba at the weekend, Ezeonwuka expressed the hope that having done so well in Anambra and produced a Senator into the National Assembly, the next target for APGA is to break new grounds and win more governorship seats, more National Assembly seats and more States House of Assembly seats across the States in the Federation in 2019.

The Proprietor of Rojenny Games Village Oba, who is the Ogilisi Igbo and a current Member Board of Trustees (BoT) of APGA said that the records are there to prove that as a political party, APGA is a performer anytime it has opportunity to serve using Governor Willie Obiano, past and present members of National Assemblies are well State Assembly members under the party as typical examples.

“Check it out from the magic of Governor Obiano in ensuring adequate security in Anambra State, moving agriculture to the next level, massive construction of roads, community development projects and other things which led to his 21/21 victory during governorship election last year and the performances of National Assembly members like Ferdinand Dozie, Nwankwo, Ossy Prestige and Gabriel Onyenwife to mention but a few, you will find out that APGA is ordained by Divine providence for good performance” he said

He continued “Nwankwo, Prestige and others serving under APGA in National Assembly have done so well in bringing dividends of democracy to their constituents and the party is proud of them because they have proved to be good Ambassadors of the party. Even Senator Victor Umeh who was sworn in some couple of weeks ago has made remarkable impact, I can attest to that, so in APGA there is good governance, there is quality service for welfare and progress of the people”

The BoT member noted that what convinces him to say that APGA has magic wand from Divine Providence for good performance is that people do well while serving under the platform of the party but meet failure on the way after leaving the party, pointing out that virtually all those who dumped APGA after using it are now in political oblivion.

He added ‘I don’t want to mention names, the recorded are there for everybody to see, those who served as governors and National Assembly members under APGA did so wonderfully well, but when they left APGA they began to perform woefully and even failed to win elections and also failed to get political appointments, that goes to show us that APGA is ordained for good governance by Divine Providence”

On the possibility of APGA achieving the set target of winning more elective positions including governorships and National Assembly seats across the nation in 2019, the Igbo spiritual leader hung his hope on records of good performance orchestrated by Divine Providence and credibility of politicians being paraded by the party ahead of the 2019 polls adding that APGA has got all it takes to break new grounds across the nation.

“Most numbers of States, Senatorial Districts, Federal and State constituencies across the country have suffered enough from politicians who have consistently failed to make positive impact on the lives of the people therein, so people are looking for alternatives and that alternatives will come from APGA and I can assure you that our great party is ready to amend it where it is broken in any State, District or constituency in any part of the country because we have the people and backing of Divine Providence” he added

He however urged the National leader of the APGA, the National Chairman and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to team up immediately, strategies and start work towards 2019, as according to him other political parties like All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have started working towards the general election.

He observed “APC has mandated its National Leader Bola Tinubu to put the party in good shape ahead of 2019, PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus is moving round with his team in readiness for 2019, so let me use this medium to call on the leaders of our great party to put machinery in motion and start massive awareness creation and mobilizing of electorates into our great party for the 2019 race”

Going further he declared that votes for APGA in 2019 will be surely protected saying that as the spiritual leader of Ndigbo administering Ogilisi powers and might, he would unleash Ogilisi powers to protect the votes cast in favor of APGA and place curse on election riggers against the party anywhere across the nation.

“I will place curse on anybody who rigged election against APGA, I cursed PDP in Anambra State and consequently PDP cannot smell the governorship seat in Anambra State again, mark my words, if anybody rigs election against APGA I will curse that person and the person’s political career will suffer perpetual punishment.