2019: I Only Need Four Years To Set Abia On The Path Of Solid Economic Growth – Akomas

Former deputy of Abia state, Comrade Chris Akomas has declared interest to contest the governorship position of the state in the 2019 election, stressing that he only needs four years to set Abia on the path of solid economic growth.

Akomas, who disclosed this during a meeting with the State Working Committee and other stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC,in the 17 council areas at his country home, Nenu in Obingwa council area , explained that a four year term would be enough for him to implement his policies and programmes which will bring rapid development to the state.

He insisted that there is an urgent need to make good things happen in Abia in order to return the state to its deserved place in the comity of states in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “There is an urgent need to make good things happen in Abia. And that cannot happen unless there is the passion, zeal, experience, knowledge, network, reach and where to go and what to do to make that happen. I’m a national political player, I have the experience and I know what to do and where to go, I know where to cut off to save money .In Abia, we have growth centres that have remained moribund. I know what to do to ensure sustainable growth for the state`. Abia is blessed with creativity and technical knowhow with lots of human resources, there is need to harness them to make things better. Abia was one of the most advanced states in the past, but now we are far apart and there is need to turn things around. I appreciate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his campaign for made in Nigerian products and the work he has been doing. But we can do much better. Abians need to be proud of where they came from. This is why I’m contesting.”

On whether a single tenure would be enough for him to develop the state, Akomas said he has been a proponent of a single tenure in office, describing it as enough for a committed and visionary governor to make impact in governance.

“When I was contesting for governor in 2011, I did say that all I need was two and half years .After that people can check what we have achieved and judge for themselves. Four years is enough, in four years, we will achieve something that people would wonder if happened within four years. I don’t need more than four years to set a solid foundation. How many did it take Chris Ngige to set Anambra state on the path of progress? He did only 3 years and cleared salary and pension arrears and set Anambra on where it is today. Peter Obi came and continued on that path. Willie Obiano came in and cannot do less on what has been done.

He charged the people of Abia North and Abia Central zones to support Abia South zone to complete second term in the spirit of unity and equity among the component units of the state.

While commending Akomas for his commitment to the party, Chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Donatus Nwankpa , represented by his deputy, Ogunka Adiele, assured of a level playing field for all aspirants and reiterated that the party has been re-positioned to win the governorship seat in 2019.