2019: Hold APC Responsible Should Harm Befall Atiku, Others, PDP Insists
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
September 15, 2018
Press Statement
2019: Hold APC Responsible Should Harm Befall Atiku, Others, PDP Insists
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress
(APC) should be held responsible should any harm befall former Vice
President Abubakar Atiku or any of the PDP Presidential aspirants ahead
of the 2019 general elections.
PDP’s position is predicated on its comprehensive consideration of all
issues relating to the threats to the life of the former Vice President,
as well as similar threats and harassments of other presidential
aspirants in our fold, just as our party places all these threats at the
doorstep of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC.
The PDP do not take these threats as a ruse and we demand an open
inquest into all the issues raised by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his
petition to President Buhari.
It is public knowledge that the APC has been on frenetic mode over the
caliber and popularity of Presidential aspirants arraying in our party
platform.
The APC knows that President Buhari is no match for any of our aspirants
hence the resort to violence, harassment and death threats, with a view
to frighten and put our presidential aspirants out of circulation ahead
of the 2019 elections.
Nigerians are already aware of how the APC-led Government has been using
security and anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Police,
Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission (EFCC) to harass and hound presidential hopefuls and
perceived political opponents of the President, as well as the members
of our party on various trumped-up allegations and charges.
The dysfunctional APC has become distraught by the resurge of Nigerians
to our platform since the commencement of electioneering activities,
while the APC national secretariat and its state offices have become
deserted like graveyards.
Rather than accepting the reality of their failures ahead of the 2019
elections, the APC has scaled up its proclivities for violence against
the opposition.
Only last week, the APC unleashed their thugs to attack our national
secretariat with charms and dangerous weapons and attempted to disrupt
our activities. This is in addition to series of other attacks on our
members in various parts of the country by APC sponsored thugs.
The PDP wants the APC to note that, in all, it is fighting a lost
battle. The PDP family will never be cowed or intimidated by the evil
machinations of the APC as we stand shoulder to shoulder with majority
of Nigerians, across the board, in this national emergency of ending the
misrule of the Buhari-led administration, which has caused so much harm
to our dear nation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary