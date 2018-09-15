DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 15, 2018

Press Statement

2019: Hold APC Responsible Should Harm Befall Atiku, Others, PDP Insists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress

(APC) should be held responsible should any harm befall former Vice

President Abubakar Atiku or any of the PDP Presidential aspirants ahead

of the 2019 general elections.

PDP’s position is predicated on its comprehensive consideration of all

issues relating to the threats to the life of the former Vice President,

as well as similar threats and harassments of other presidential

aspirants in our fold, just as our party places all these threats at the

doorstep of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC.

The PDP do not take these threats as a ruse and we demand an open

inquest into all the issues raised by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his

petition to President Buhari.

It is public knowledge that the APC has been on frenetic mode over the

caliber and popularity of Presidential aspirants arraying in our party

platform.

The APC knows that President Buhari is no match for any of our aspirants

hence the resort to violence, harassment and death threats, with a view

to frighten and put our presidential aspirants out of circulation ahead

of the 2019 elections.

Nigerians are already aware of how the APC-led Government has been using

security and anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Police,

Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC) to harass and hound presidential hopefuls and

perceived political opponents of the President, as well as the members

of our party on various trumped-up allegations and charges.

The dysfunctional APC has become distraught by the resurge of Nigerians

to our platform since the commencement of electioneering activities,

while the APC national secretariat and its state offices have become

deserted like graveyards.

Rather than accepting the reality of their failures ahead of the 2019

elections, the APC has scaled up its proclivities for violence against

the opposition.

Only last week, the APC unleashed their thugs to attack our national

secretariat with charms and dangerous weapons and attempted to disrupt

our activities. This is in addition to series of other attacks on our

members in various parts of the country by APC sponsored thugs.

The PDP wants the APC to note that, in all, it is fighting a lost

battle. The PDP family will never be cowed or intimidated by the evil

machinations of the APC as we stand shoulder to shoulder with majority

of Nigerians, across the board, in this national emergency of ending the

misrule of the Buhari-led administration, which has caused so much harm

to our dear nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary