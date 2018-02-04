DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: History Will Be Kind To IBB For Speaking Up – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has thrown its weight behind a statement released by the former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The party, while describing the statement as timely, saying “will be kind to IBB for speaking up against the leadership failure under President Muhammad Buhari.”

A statement signed by the ADP’s National Secretary James Okoroma, on Sunday in Abuja, in reaction to IBB’s media reports, said the former President was “clinical in his presentation by touching on the economy, pervasive insecurity, bloodletting across the country , devolution of powers, community Policing and restructuring.”

Babangida’s statement is coming on the heels of a similar intervention by former president Olusegun Obasanjo who asked Buhari not to seek re-election.

According to the Minna born politician, who overthrew Buhari in 1985 and ruled till 1993, said: “In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country.”

ADP, however, said: “Babangida’s declaration that restructuring can no longer be wished away shows that there is hope for Nigeria. Those who thought that Buhari’s actions and segregation had the blessings of the entire North, can now heave a sigh of relief with a serious opposition coming from another Northern leader of Babangida’s status.”

While joining IBB to make appeal on President Buhari not to seek re-election, ADP said: “Babangida was one of those who fought to keep Nigeria one, he cannot keep quiet while Buhari destroys the Country through divisive and nepotistic leadership. Today, we are losing our Country on a account of Buhari’s misrule which has set the Country backward.

“Babangida’s advice that the war against Boko Haram be taken to the inner recesses of Sambisa Forest should be hidden.

Furthermore, the younger generation leaders must step out the seize the opportunity which Babangida’s and Obasanjo have offered.

“Babangida spoke as a Patriot. He offered solution to every problem he identified in his statement. He has spoken as one of the Fathers of modern Nigeria. The issues he has raised should engage the attention of all Patriots.

“History will be kind to IBB for speaking up against the leadership failure under President Muhammad Buhari. From all indications, the Buhari Government is a monumental failure and a disappointment to all Nigerians,” ADP stated.