2019: Don’t Be In A Hurry To Seek Presidency – Ex-Lawmaker Tells Ndigbo

By Nedum Noble

Former member representing Onitsha North and South in the House of Representatives, Mr Cyril Egwuatu has enjoined Ndigbo not to be in a hurry to seek for the office of the president, urging them to get back to the drawing board.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow himself to be dragged into the presidential race.

Addressing newsmen at his Onitsha residence, Egwuatu warned that nobody should dictate to the Igbos when to opt for the presidency.

“We need to reconcile our differences and streamline our political ideas before venturing into it,” he said.

He noted that the Buhari-led administration had given their best so far, urging him to reason with Nigerians and forget about reelection in the interest of the country.

“Nigeria is in dire need of patriotic leader who will among other things, restructure the country.

“We also need a detribalised leader, who will have the political will to fight insecurity, corruption and fix Nigeria’s infrastructure needs,” he added.

The former lawmaker noted that over the past three and half years the country had experienced mass killing, ethnic crises, agitations, recession, hunger and starvation.

“We have come to a point where Nigeria at home and in the diaspora should come together and speak out to save the country from total collapse.

“The country may be heading for doom, if nothing urgent is done now to arrest the drift,” he stressed