DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: Don’t Campaign For Me Yet, Buhari Tells Supporters

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged supporters to slow down further campaigns for his re-election as they amount as a breach of the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Femi Adesina, the media adviser to President Buhari, who sued for patience on Saturday in a statement, however, said that supporters are free to publicize the various achievements of the administration.

According to INEC time-table, party primaries for the Presidential, Governorship, Federal and State Elections would begin on August 18 to end on October 7, 2018, while that of the FCT Area Council Elections will commence on September 4 to end on October 27, 2018.

The campaigns by political parties for presidential election would begin November 18, while that for the National Assembly Elections would start December 1. Governorship, State Assembly and FCT Area council candidates are not expected to mount the rostrum before 2 December.

The last day for the submission of nomination forms to INEC is December 3, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections; December 17 for Governorship and State Assembly and December 14, 2018 for the FCT Area Council Elections.

Presidential Election would hold on February 16, 2019, while Governorship and State Assembly Elections would be conducted on March 2, 2019.

The statement read in part: “It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media.

“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of a desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for the motherland, but we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters around the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such.

“There will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of our country and her people.

“While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun. We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.

“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.”