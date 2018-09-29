DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Dankwambo To Prioritize Security, Economy If Elected President

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor of Gombe State and Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said any government that has failed in providing security and peace for it’s citizenry is not capable of leading them.

He has there for urged the Benue people to support his presidential bid saying when elected, he will prioritize security of all Nigerians and also take the economy of the country to a higher level.

Governor Dankwambo who made the statement in Government House, Makurdi when he visited Governo Ortom and members of the state chapter of the PDP, said he has worked closely with former presidents and has seen how policies were developed and implemented for the development of the country

“But I have never seen this level of insecurity that Nigerians have experienced under the Buhari administration in recent times.

He told Benue delegates at the PDP Secretariat that he will put first the Security of lives of Nigerians if given Buhari’s job.

He promised to champion a prosperous economy that would further empower the youths and women towards a positive improvement of the livelihood.

Dankwambo also assured that he would never connive in cheating Nigerians and appealed to delegates to consider other positive factors in the candidates above ‘money bags’ in selecting the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming presidential primaries .

He said it was time to give back to the Nigerian society after many years of privileges what he has enjoyed in the country and sued for prayers to succeed in his ambition.

He had also earlier commended Governor Ortom for defecting back to the PDP which is his home saying that shows strength, courage and boldness.

Earlier while presenting the Presidential Aspirant to the delegates, the Director General, Dankwambo Campaign Organisation, Prof. Terhemba Shija extolled the positive attributes of his principal, soliciting the support of Benue delegates to enable hom win his seat.

Responding, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who lamented the drift of Nigeria from global democratic practices insiated that Nigerian leaders must rise to correct the trend.

“Those pretending and keeping quite should know there is a day of reckoning and we must all speak up to sustain democracy in Nigeria. In the midst of persecution, we will not be deterred because we were elected to protect our people.

Ortom who stated that Benue lacked patronage from federal government especially in roads construction among other areas urged him to remember Benue challenges when he wins as according to the Governor, Dankwambo has antecedents that will speak for him having done well in the past.

The State Chairman of PDP, Chief John Ngbede, represented by the State party secretary, Mr. Joseph Nyam received the Presidential aspirant and thanked him for visiting Benue.