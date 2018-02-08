DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Buhari Has No Choice, Must Contest – Igbo Youths

The Ohandigbo Youths Organization (OYO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no choice than to seek re-election in the 2019 general elections.

The group, however, said its members across the country were already mobilising for a mega rally in Abuja to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election.

Speaking at a meeting held on Thursday at the Abuja residence of the group’s national coordinator, Chief Nduka Anyanwu, attended by youths from the six geopolitical zones of the country, representing various youth groups, the leader of the group revealed that they have elected directors into various positions to coordinate mobilisation for the rally.

According to Anyanwu, “all is now set for the mega rally scheduled to take place in Abuja by first week of March, 2018, and Mr. President has no choice than to once again listen to the voice of reason and declare to contest in 2019.”

Also speaking, the coordinator of South-west zone Ahmed Bamidele faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to president Buhari and called it a calculated attempt to tear the ruling party APC apart.

Bamidele said that the former president did not exhibit a real character of a statesman as he could have personally sort audience with president Buhari .

“The news making the rounds that former president Obasanjo is floating a national movement and luring APC governors and National Assembly members to remove President Buhari in office by defeating him in 2019 general election makes his motive politically suspicious and his letter an ill conceived one that must never be taken seriously,” Bamidele stated.

On his own, Mallam Saidu Kabiru who spoke on behalf of the northern youths thanked Ohandigbo Youths Organization for taking the initiative to mobilise youths across the country in support of President Buhari for a second term in office.

He said: “It is good that this movement started from the South-east and embraced by all young Nigerians because we have all realised that the future of the youths is guaranteed unlike in the past when the collective commonwealth of Nigerians are stolen without conscience.

Mallam Kabiru assured the South-east delegates to the meeting that come 2023, northern youths of the 19 states would support a Nigerian president of South-east extraction to balance the power equity in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

Earlier, the group’s director of Strategy and Mobilization, Kelechi Shedrack, stated that the youths were in Abuja to decide on the final proposed date for the rally and said a tentative date has been fixed while a final meeting will be held to ascertain its authenticity. Youths of the various zones took turns to reiterate their support for president Buhari and demonstrated commitment to make the rally a success.

The national coordinator of the group Chief Nduka Anyanwu maintained that Nigerians have decided to support president Buhari, “therefore no amount of blackmail from anybody will work because Power comes from God and only him can decide the fate of any man but never a fellow man no matter how highly placed.”

He frowned at the arguement that president Buhari has performed badly in office and advised chief Obasanjo to avail himself the opportunity of reading the federal government’s reply to his letter which clearly stated some of the achievements of the Buhari’s administration which Ohandigbo Youths has persistently outlined.

“Transforming a highly corrupt society like Nigeria is not easy as it requires a rare political will which president Buhari has demonstrated. This is why the president was honoured as the champion of Africa’s fight against corruption at the African Union’s summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia just on Sunday, 28th January 2018. Without mincing words, the success of the fight against corruption in Nigeria must have motivated the AU to pick the the fight against corruption as her theme this year.”