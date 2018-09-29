DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019 Benue Guber: Nyitse Pledges To Review Anti-Open Grazing Law If Elected

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Dr. Gabriel Tivlumun Nyitse is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) in Benue state. He was Permanent Secretary, Government House

Administration until the end of January, 2014, when he voluntarily retired from the Benue

State Civil Service to contest the 2015 governorship election. In this

interview with 247ureports.com in his Makurdi residence, the retired

administrator said he has the key to end the crisis bedeviling the

state. He said if given opportunity in 2019, he will tackle security,

welfare of workers, youth and women development and also review the

anti-open grazing law to make it more friendly.

EXCERPTS:

In a few days time, your party, the PDP will be conducting its

primaries, as an aspirant, are you weary of the array of people

contesting with you?

ANS: The question is not about being weary but the issue is am I ready

for the party to select its candidate? Yes, I am ready because I have

done my consultations, my home work; I have gone round and spoken to

people that matter, stakeholders. So I should not be bothered. The

only thing that can be of worry is how transparent would the process

be because for everybody who is going to contest an election, it

either you win or you lose and if you win you win fairly and if you

lose , you believe that he process was also fair. Right now, we all

have a chance. It’s like a random pick. The people are there to decide

who they want to be the governor in 2019 under the PDP platform. All

these while, we aspirants have been conducting ourselves peacefully

and interacting daily with one another on a friendly basis, so I don’t

see how that can be a problem. I think we should be happy no matter

who wins as long as the process is free and fair. What creates problem

is when there are attempts to manipulate the process or perceived

manipulations by the powers that be to influence the outcome of the

contest. Then, there is always resentment. But in this case, the PDP

has learnt its lessons and now, they will be very fair, clean and

supportive of the process so as to produce an acceptable candidate.

Are you threatened that the defection of the incumbent Governor Samuel

Ortom from the APC to the PDP will reduce the chances of those who

have been in the party?

ANS: Outwardly yes but politically no because it is the people that

are going to decide who wins the ticket. For the people that are

coming from the APC to join us in the PDP, they are welcomed because,

in politics, it is said that the more the merrier but we shall all

play by the rules. If the governor were in the PDP all along,

probably, there wouldn’t be this array of aspirants but by the time he

crossed over to join the PDP, the process has gone so far and it

became almost impossible to ask other aspirants to wine down their

activities on their aspirations. But if he wins free and fair, then it

is fine but I believe we all have a chance. It’s like sampling and

everyone has a chance of being picked. But I believe that his coming

in has increased the activities within the party but not that it

diminishes our chances. I ran in 2015 and he defected after the

primaries and won and we have been in the party. We all have our solid

bases, we have known the terrain, we know what is and what should be

done irrespective of who and who is running. So the issue of the

governor coming in does not diminish our chances as it is.

If you clinch the ticket at the primaries and eventually win the

governorship, what cardinal projects will you implement to develop the

state?

Before I set out to run, I have a programme because I believe that

anybody who wants to govern a people like Benue must have something he

wants to come and do. I have an articulated programme, called “THE

BENUE ROAD MAP”, well thought out and well crafted in such a way that

you have a guide and this programme is designed in my first attempt at

this position to be governor of Benue state. But now the focus has

changed a bit because of the problems we are in now. My focal points

are that one, we must be sure that Benue is safe. Security of the

people is first as stated in the Nigerian constitution to protect the

life and property of citizens and Benue has been challenged in the

area of security in recent times.

Second is people’s welfare. I have a civil service background. I spent

22 year in civil service and I know what it is for a civil servant to

wake up and not know what his take-home is or when he will collect his

salaries at the end of the month. So we will treat issues of salaries

with great priority as well as pensions. This is because if you do not

address security and people’s welfare, whatever you do will not be

appreciated by the people. You can’t build roads, hospitals, schools

when people are starving and when people are not safe. So we will

tackle food and security, build confidence in government, people will

be happy and then we will begin to look at issues of Infrastructure.

That will be third. These include education, agriculture, health,

urban renewal. We look at Makurdi; is it planned, are they violating

the master plan, town cleanliness in Makurdi, Otukpo, Katsina-Ala to

rebuild confidence in governance and government. This is because for

people to support government, they must first believe in that

government and believe in its workability for them to even pay taxes.

People will only pay taxes when they are seeing results and benefits,

else they won’t pay.

Next is youth and women empowerment, this is very critical in any

society. For you to move to the next level, you must carry along the

most active members of your society which are the youths. What do you

do with them, they are on the streets begging, “Aondo a seer”, “Ranka

dede”, some of them have masters degrees, first degrees, NCEs. What do

you do to galvanise their energy towards effective development of the

state? So we will tackle all these issues to better the state.

Sir, you mentioned welfare and infrastructural development, most chunk

of government money come from federal allocation and with the recent

economic recession, how would you achieve all these?

ANS: For revenue, every government should be able to generate

sufficient IGR to support its programmes so what comes from the

federal allocation should just be a booster and support system. So we

will look at the revenue collection system of the state. Government

will focus there to generate money. It is a primary concern of

government to be self sustaining. To be self sustaining means you must

have enough money to take care of your own requirements. So we will

look at our revenue collection process and see where the loopholes and

leakages are and block them. But ideally, people are willing to pay

the taxes and revenue to government if they are sure that what they

are paying will be used for their interest. Benue is not an industrial

state, there are so many areas that revenue can be tapped without

necessarily inconveniencing the people but the people must be brought

on board to know that they must pay their taxes. So many nations of

the world do not have oil. They depend almost 80 percent on their IGR.

In Makurdi for instance, if you go to somebody’s house, you see many

cars parked. In Europe, if you park cars like that you pay. So, you

wont see the need to park so many cars except these footballers who

have so much money and keep on buying flashy car but you pay a lot of

money for these cars. So why can’t we pay taxes in Nigeria, because we

know that what is paid is being embezzled. So we will block all the

leakages and ensure that what is paid is remitted to government for

development of the state.

For now, Benue just go by the name “Food Basket of the Nation”. As a

governor, how would you put the state on that pedestal of real food

basket?

ANS: Let me explain the concept of the food basket of the nation. What

that means is that Benue is the only state that any crop grows. It is

not necessarily because our output is higher than the output of other

states. Most time we don’t understand this. Our oranges, mangoes are

the sweetest in Nigeria and almost all over the world. Benue yam is

the sweetest in Nigeria because of our soil. People produce soya

everywhere but our soya and beniseed produces more oil same as legumes

and cereals. Benue is the only place where all these crops can grow

well. So we need to have a culture system where people would be

encouraged to go into agriculture like before. These days, people have

moved in to the cities and everyone is in search of white collar job.

We will have to revert to encouraging people to go to the farm. We

will also open up the rural areas with rural road network, provide

electricity so that people don’t continue to migrate to the town and

ensure that those things that will encourage farming; tractors,

herbicides, fertilizers are provided at almost zero rate so that

people can have access to go and farm. This way, we can increase our

yield, get more revenue and the farmers will get more money to cater

for their families and health among other. But now, that is not

working because without access roads, there is no way we can do

agriculture. You must not tar these roads. Just make sure the roads

are motorable all year round. Provide asphalts on these roads and

culverts where there are small streams so that people can move their

crop and you will be amazed at what will happen. In fact, Benue can

make additional revenue if we boost agriculture.

To ensure that Benue remains food basket of the nation by increasing

its yield and that farmer stay in peace, one thing it has done,

powered by the people, was to enact the anti-open grazing law. When

you become the governor of the state, what will you do with this law

with all the criticisms it has receive from outside the state will you

repeal or continue with it?

ANS: Government is a continuous process so I won’t repeal it but we

shall take a second look at the law and review those areas that have

led to conflict and see how we can rejig the law and make it more

amenable or “more friendly”. All over the world, people contest

ownership of land but here is not the issue of contest here but that

of displacement and there is bound to be resistance. And the people

coming, what is their motive, is it just grazing, is it religion,

politics or what? We will look at all those things and take a second

ok at the law. A law must not be sentimental. A law must be made to

achieve a purpose. There is so much sentiments attached to the law.

Again, we will look at the target of the law. We must look at this law

dispassionately. It’s a good law, we will look at it and there is

provision for amendment of laws all over the world. So we will get

very learned people to look at it and advise government in any area

that is appropriate. We can do it without repealing the law because

the need for us to have our land is not negotiable. I’m a victim of

displacement. I’m an IDP because my people in the village are

displaced and a beautiful place I had built for myself to stay after

retirement was destroyed and burnt down. What I have tried to build

over the active years of my service is gone because of the crisis but

I don’t have to be sentimental because I’m a victim. So we will look

at it and rejig it in a way that it can achieve more results.