2019: Bafarawa Sues For Peace In Nigeria

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, on Friday stressed the need for peace and unity for Nigeria’s growth and development.

According to him Nigeria’s immediate security challenges needed to be addressed to overcome the challenges retarding its growth.

Bafarawa spoke in Makurdi at a meeting with leaders and delegates of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor who is seeking to be the PDP flagbearer in the 2019 presidential poll, was in the state to solicit the support of delegates ahead of the party’s convention scheduled for 5th and 6th October, 2018.

He described Nigeria as a nation destined to be great, adding that it needed a leader who can help it actualise its great destiny.

Bafarawa noted that lack of security had continued to slow Nigeria down in its journey to greatness.

The presidential hopeful who called on Nigerians not to commit their future into the hands of people who do not value unity and stability promised to address issues of insecurity affecting Benue.

He said Benue is the food basket of the nation and it is important to address the indecurity in thw state to ensure that agricultural produce were surplus for the country’s economic growth and export.

The Chairman of PDP in Benue, Mr John Ngbede stressed that no nation could grow with instability and killings. He welcomed and wished Bafarawa God’s blessings in his presidential bid.