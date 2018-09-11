Gombe State governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sylvester Andrew Audu, Monday, urged for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry irrespective of their choice of faith across the country.

He also added that people should be wary of politicians who have no practical ideologies that could engender meaningful value to their welfare and general development but pleads on religious sentiments as a passport to public offices.

Audu said this yesterday in Gombe, capital of Gombe state during his courtesy visit to some of the elder statesmen and stakeholders ahead of the governorship primary election in the state.

The emergency of the retired Army General and, a member of the Christian faith was said to be a game changer in the politics of the state since its creation 20 years ago.

This calculation was premised on the fact that the governorship of the state has been exclusively dominated by Moslem faithfuls.

Further, as the frontline gubernatorial aspirant from the Gombe South senatorial district, he is believed by not a few to be the only man to beat in the race.

Political pundits said it was high time Gombe South produced the governor of the state and, a Christian for purposes of equity and justice as has been the agitation from the state political bloc over the years.

Fielding questions from journalists, Audu declared that his governorship master plan would focus on the age-long large population of susbsistent farmers in the state and, improve the farming system, introduce state of the art storage facilities with a link to international trade.

He also added, “I will redesign the state education curriculum to key into entrepreneurial and vocational skills whereby the state shall engage in international skill exchanges with the aim to combat the menace of growing unemployment among the secondary and university graduate.

Other items in his blueprint include human capacity and capital development, inclusive governance, financial discipline, accountability and transparency.

He said his administration would have a policy of zero tolerance for insecurity with unflinching objective to improve and sustain the security architecture that ca create a conducive environment for socio-economic prosperity in the state among others.