2019: Atiku, Kwankwaso In Close Door Meeting

Former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Saturday night paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja, apparently to discuss issues relating to 2019 presidential race.

This is also as Senator Kwankwaso’s Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was conducting a its national convention which he did not attend. Kwankwaso arrived Atiku’s residence at about 8.30pm and went into a closed door meeting with the former Vice President.

The details of their meeting was not made public. The meeting lasted about 45 minutes. Details of the meeting was not revealed to the press but It was however gathered that the visit of Kwankwaso was to pay Sallah homage to Atiku who was not in the country during the Eid El Fitr celebrations.

The source said that both leaders also used the occasion of the visit to discuss the state of the nation.

Source: Leadership