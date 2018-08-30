DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Ashiru Picks PDP Nomination Ahead Sept. Guber Primaries

The battle for Sir Ibrahim House (Kaduna Government House) has geared even higher as Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru yesterday picked his nomination form to contest the gubernatorial primaries under the flag of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ashiru, regarded as the top contender for the ticket was enthusiastic and upbeat ahead the party delegates conference on September 17, according to Rt. Hon. Godfrey Gaiya, twice member of the Reps (PDP, Jaba/Zangon Kataf Federal Constituency of Kaduna state)

Speaking to the press yesterday in Kaduna after returning from Abuja Gaiya, a former Chairman, and House of Reps Committee on sport said, “Hon. Ashiru has decided to silently purchase his nomination form with pop and fanfare at this stage,” he said.

Gaiya, who is a member of the Central Planning Committee of the Ashiru Campaign Organisation, added, “In his estimation, he will only involve some of his supporters and the press on the day of he will be submitting the form,” he went on. “And you know there is much to fill, a number of document and even spaces for others to sign for him,” he said.

Asked how many have picked there forms, he said, “as at yesterday, he is the only candidate for the guber primaries to buy the form.

“This is just to indicate his seriousness about the project,. It is also to encourage his supporters and affirmed to delegates how important and determined he is set to lead the party to a resounding victory in the 2019 gubernatorial elections,” he said.

“On the day he will be returning his completed form, I assure you that the media will be invited,” he further affirmed.

He did not however mentioned when, the Kudan born, twice members of Reps will submit his completed form.

It could be recalled that Ashiru has towered 22 of 23 LGAs offices of the PDP in Kaduna state where he was giving resounding receptions and outright endorsement by delegates in most LGAs, as well reported in the media recently.

Ashiru who was also a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly (KDHA) from 1999 – 2003 as its Appropriation Committee Chairman for the period was belived to be the favourite to win the Guber ticket in 2014 under the PDP. But, a controversial consensus led him stop the contest and he left the PDP for the APC to try once more but did not make it. According to him, as one of the founding fathers of the PDP in Kaduna state, his sojourn at the APC helped him see that a reformed PDP was the best option for him and Nigeria.