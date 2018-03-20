DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

The senator representing Anambra Central under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Senator Victor Umeh, has expressed confidence over the readiness of the party to take over the eastern states of Nigeria at the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He said the party has put everything in place to enthrone itself in all the states where APGA did not hold sway.

Speaking to journalists in Awka, the lawmaker said the party has continued to provide level playing ground for all its members.

“We are fully prepared for the forthcoming elections by God Grace. The achievement recorded so far by the administration of Governor Willie Obiano, in the area of Agriculture, Security, Education, monthly payment of workers salaries, youth empowerment among others related programme in Anambra State, show APGA, will win in all the south eastern states,” he added.

On how the party is preparing for the 2019 general election, the former National Chairman, said: “We have continued to mobilise our people, especially those who are yet to join the APGA and we are getting positive results.

“A lot of people are decamping to APGA,, coupled with the obvious fact that our people are already fed up with the poor performance of PDP and APC.

“So, expect APGA to sack PDP, APC in the forthcoming elections which will also herald the defeat of the parties in the region during the governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections come 2019,” he stated.