2019: APGA Assures Of Victory In Imo

By Austin Echefu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu (Dr.)Victor Ike Oye, has issued a quit notice to the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in Imo State that it would take over from them in 2019, assuring the party faithful that there would be landslide victories for the party in Imo State in 2019.

The National Chairman made this known during the LGA sensitization your which held at Nkwere LGA of the state, stressing that APGA would guarantee their welfare and engender rapid economic development in the state.

He assured the party faithful to “Go and write this down: Douglas House Owerri is already taken by APGA”.

Dr. Oye also said that the other major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria have organised themselves in different political parties which are endogenous to them, lamented that political disunity exists among the Igbo, a situation he said would end in 2019 with APGA winning the entire states of the South East, including Nassarawa.

He added that the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, marginalization and other injustices wrought on the Igbo in Nigeria would become history under the watch of APGA, even as he assured that the electoral miracles of APGA in Anambra State would be replicated in Imo State.

“When we were preparing for the Anambra governorship election, cloud of apprehension were gathering. People were jittery, crying out for direction. They feared that Governor Willie Obiano would be unseated. But I assured them that it would never be possible.

“Twenty-four hours to that election, all the powers from the pit of hell collapsed. I told the Governor one year to the election that his victory would be landslide, and all those opponents would be seen no more by November 18.

“On that day they all collapsed. It was only God that could have done that, giving us victory in the twenty-one LGAs.

“Then again, we went to the polls for the Anambra Central senatorial election and won in all the seven LGAs, even winning in all the 1,615 polling units. It has never happened in the history of this country. Only God could have done it”, he said.

He promised all those aspiring to various offices on the platform of the party in Imo State that there would be credible and transparent primaries to choose the candidates.

Speaking earlier, the Imo State Chairman of APGA, Barr. Peter Ezeobi, said that the objective of the sensitisation tours was to raise awareness about what APGA stands for and boost the membership of the party in the grassroots.