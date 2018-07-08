Members of the All Progress Congress (APC) youth caucus has pledged their continued support and allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A member of the National Youth caucus Chuks Nwanodu, disclosed this at a news conference on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari had done more for Nigerias greatness and development than whatever the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) had done in the last sixteen years.

He said the achievements of President Buhari in the areas of his three points agenda of tackling corruption, insecurity and economic development was unparallel in the country, describing the breakaway faction of the party as “a mere storm in a tea cup that would make no difference to the electoral fortunes of President Buhari.”

The youth leader was of the opinion that the party will concentrate more on the acchievements of President rather than be distracted by the “disgruntled elements and in the party.”

He said the breakaway faction led by Buba Galadima has no capacity to make any meaningful difference in the emergent political configuration, neither do they have any goodwill of Nigerians, urging Nigerians to disregard them.

“They are just disgruntled by the new changes.”

He asserted that most of the members of R-APC have never really been members of the APC as a party but rather members of the legacy parties that merged and had always had difficulties or sentiments fusing totally into the APC.

While acknowledging the fact that there were few trouble spots within the party which he said the national working committee (NWC), under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would resolve before the general elections next year.

He said: “We are confident in the ability of Oshiomhole and the President to lead the APC to a good outing in 2019‎.”