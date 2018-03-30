DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: “APC Is Dead, I’m Not Afraid Of Buhari” – Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is moving towards failure in 2019 if the crises rocking the party are not promptly resolved.

The embattled lawmaker, who is fighting many battles, was declared wanted by the Kogi State Police Command for alleged sponsorship of militia group.

In addition, a court of appeal had given the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC the nod to continue Mr Melaye’s recall process.

Mr Melaye was also on collision course with the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello overpolitical and ideological differences.

However, speaking on BBC Hausa, Mr Melaye crises had rocked every strata of the party, alleging that members of the party, especially political office holders were sabotaging one another.

“There are many crises in APC, let the truth be told. Everybody is sabotaging one another. Something should be done, otherwise, the funeral trumpet may be blown on APC.

“I have to say the truth. There are problems in this party. Look at how senator Misau was taken to court, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was also taken to court, then you said we should not tell the truth?

“I am not afraid to tell the truth on anybody, whether on Buhari, Saraki, or even my father. I have to speak against injustice. APC and PDP patrionise the same market,” he said.

He alleged that his recall process was a handiwork of Mr Bello, stressing that he would only return to his constituency when his tenure expires on May 20, 2019.

He emphasized that there was nothing personal between him and the state governor unless when he asked him to pay salary arrears to the workers.

“Are you asking me about my recall process? I will only return to my constituency on May 20, 2019 because I enjoy massive love from my constituents. The matter is also at Supreme Court.

“This is all a handiwork of Yahaya Bello, just because I advised him to pay salary arrears to Kogi State workers. You are all aware how his government, despite receiving two trenches of Paris Club refund fund, failed to pay salary for several months.

“We can recall how a worker committed suicide for lack of salary. Hunger and poverty don’t know any political party. So, for telling him this, that is why he is witch-hunting me.

“This man is not working in Kogi State. You cannot show even one Kilometre road constructed by his administration, and he said we should not tell the truth. I must tell the truth even if I would be killed,” he emphasised.

Mr Melaye, however, maintained that he was fighting for the well-being of the masses, emphasising that he fought many governments at state and federal level in the past.