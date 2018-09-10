DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: APC Benue Adopts Indirect Primaries

From Msughshina Andrew, Makurdi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Benue in Benue state has adopted the indirect method of primaries in selecting candidates for the 2019 general election.

The decision whuch was taken at the APC State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting which held Sunday in Makurdi, however, did jot go down wrll with Mr Daniel Onjeh who had contested in 2015 against current Senator David Mark but lost.

Onjeh rejected the indirect metbod saying he would prefer that the Direct method be used as the Zone C register were up to dated and are still intact.

According to him, indirect method would be tasking and would involve a lot of money as the party was not buoyant enough to sponsor much persons.

Onjeh’s suggestion was however ruled out immediately.

The APC State Chairman, Mr Abba Yaro, at the meeting said that direct primaries won’t be possible in the state because of the absence of a comprehensive membership register.

Yaro added that the decision was reached after due consultation with the party’s stakeholders in the State and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He said: “The Benue working committee wishes to state that the SEC has adopted indirect primary as the mode of conduct of the party primary elections in the state.

“Direct primary method is not applicable in the state, due to absence of a comprehensive register of party members.

In his contribution,the State Organising Secretary, Mr Mark Hanmation added that the data of party members were last accredited in 2004.

“The APC Benue leadership has made spirited attempts to acquire a credible database of party members but all efforts have proven abortive.

“Without a credible membership register, any direct primaries may be disrupted by non-members or even individuals from other parties who may come up with fake membership cards to cause confusion in the process.”

He added that the direct primary method would present significant logistics challenges for the party .

He said the decision will be appropriately communicated to the National Executive Committee of the party as required by law.

Our correspondent also reports that party stakeholders all passed a vote on confidence on Sen. George Akume as its party leader in the state.

The vote of confidence followed a motion moved by a member of House of Respresentative, representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, John Dyegh and seconded by Barrister John Ochoga from Ben he South Senatorial District.

Moving the motion, Hon. Dyegh extolled Akume’s quality leadership saying “because of his wonderful leadership the APC dethroned a ruling party in 2015.

“Having led APC well starting from the days of ACN to APC, I move that the Benue APC pass a vote of confidence on Sen. George Akume”.

They said Benue remained an APC party and would vote for President Buhari any day.