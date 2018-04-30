DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: ACPN Launches Manifesto, Urges Govt To Address Insecurity

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has presented its manifestos to the public, asking Nigerians to open their eyes in the coming elections in order to enjoy dividend of democracy by properly engage political parties and their candidates on their programmes.

The party also urged the federal government to do more in addressing insecurity in the country, especially in Benue state

In a statement signed in Abuja on Monday , ACPN National Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu O. Galadima, said his party has officially presented manifesto to the public for easy reading and assimilation.

While presenting his political party manifesto, the statement urged “the citizens to open their eyes in 2019 election in order to enjoy dividends of democracy by refusing to be influenced unduly by anyone, by refusing to be bought and by engaging candidates and political parties and voting for them based on the programmes they have in their manifesto, their character and antecedents of their candidates.

“Political party manifesto is a vital compact and covenant between political parties and the people. It is a statement of objective, vision and agenda of a political party prior to election. It is a public declaration of aims and policies of a political party or a candidate. Its set out a political party framework leading to a direction if voted into power.

“Since the second republic in Nigeria it has become almost difficult for political parties in Nigeria to present to the people a concise instrument of engagement. What is usually giving to the public is a document which is neither a working or a workable document with no commitment.

“Our people should open their eyes in 2019 in order to enjoy dividend of democracy by refusing to be influence by anyone, and by refusing to bought over and ensuring proper engagement of political parties and their candidates and fir voting for them base on the programmes.

“It is on this note that we wish to present to Nigeria the laudable vision and mission statement of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria.”

On the killings in Benue and other part of the country, Galadima appealed to Christian faithful not to take the law into their hands added that the planned protest by Christians on Sunday should be carried out peacefully and should not be hijacked by hoodlums

“Where your right ends there another person right begins” he said.