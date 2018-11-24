“We Have Created 700,000 Jobs In Kano” – Ganduje

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Kano state government has so created about 700, 000 jobs out of the 1 million it promised people of the state during electioneering campaign four years ago, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has disclosed.

“Because of our population and the teeming unemployed youths in our midst, the best way to alleviate poverty and generally add value to the economy is by creating jobs”, he maintained.

Dr. Ganduje made the assertion late Thursday evening during the launch of an empowerment programme for 6,873 petty traders at motor parks across the state, held at Sani Abacha Indoor Sports complex, Kofar Mata, in the state capital.

The government, he said was able to achieve this feat, “through such programmes as the tea sellers’ empowerment programme, sanitation vanguard, KAROTA Marshalls, the auto mechanic and vulcanizers schemes, the tricycle operators scheme several skills acquisition programmes for women and direct employment of youth into the state civil service among others”.

“Our aim is basically to make the beneficiaries of the programmed self – reliant, thereby becoming productive and contributing to the economic prosperity of the state”.

Regarding the 6,873 petty traders at motor parks, he disclosed that N137. 46 million was earmarked for their programme, explaining that each beneficiary would get N20,000 free capital to expand his business endeavor or start a new one.

“While we are working toward improving your economic status, I want to appeal to you to work with other stakeholders towards guaranteeing security in our parks as well as making sure the environment is kept clean”, the governor stressed.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Alh. Murtala Sule Garo noted that the multiplier effect of the government’s economic empowerment programmes on the socio – economic well being of the people of the state can never be overemphasized.

He therefore, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate by supporting the state government and ensuring the APC returns to power at all levels in the forth coming general elections in the country.

The sate APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas told the gathering that the pro –poor policies of the APC government in the state are realistic, hoping that the people would continue to support the party to enable them enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Salisu Dan Awwade thanked the state government for its support to petty traders promising to make good use of the capital.

