Unusual Happenings: University Don Advocates For Public Psychology Centres In Nigeria

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Following series of unusual happenings around the country, particularly, in Benue state, a Professor of Psychology at the Benue State University, (BSU) Makurdi, Josiah Shindi has advocated for the establishment of public psychology centres across the country.

Professor Josiah Shindi who made this call while speaking to 247Ureports in his office in Makurdi, was reacting to the bizare incident which took place in Makurdi last Friday, where a woman killed her husband, her three children and herself.

Recall that in the last few weeks, Benue has had cases of bizare incidents including the violation and death of the 13 year old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje. A professor at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi was also reported to have commited suicide among many other incidents.

Prof. Shindi said government’s at all levels should establish public psychology centres to enable citizens report cases of extreme behaviours with a view of addressing them.

The Professor of Psychology said such centres will help the public come in and speak out on the strange and aggressive behaviours of people living around them such that those involved can get help.

Prof. Shindi who blamed the death of the family on the society said many people are suffering around our vicinity but everyone carries on as though nothing is wrong.

“The blame game will not help anyone but I blame the society. We heard the woman used to go out and lock up the children in the room but nobody reported it till now.

“People with such behaviours needs to be watched. If children are are being locked up, the police needs to know and employ the services of the psychologist. Any aggression that leads to such acts needs the help of psychologist.

“A stitch in time saves nine. If the neighbour’s had reported earlier, may be the lives of these family would have been saved”.

Prof. Shindi who advised government to act now said “we must not wait until another one happens. When things like this happen, it calls for preparations against further occurrence.

He called on the public to report to the police anyone with extreme behaviour so as to save the life of others.

“Reporting such cases is not vendetta but if someone behaves on a way that could be dangerous or harmful to others, they should be committed where they can get help”, he added.

The University Don said it was unfortunate that the laws establishing the Nigerian police has made them handicapped. According to him the police should be acquainted with areas of forensic psychology which is concerned with the “why” of a crime.

He also appealed to the federal government to build the capacity of the Nigerian police to investigate not only what has happened but why such things are happening.

