U.S. Embassy Concerned by Fatalities Due To Clashes

November 2, 2018
PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

U.S. Embassy Concerned by Fatalities Due To Clashes

The United States Embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in areas surrounding Abuja.  We urge Government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law.  We urge restraint on all sides.

 

Information Office

Public Affairs Section

Embassy of the United States of America

Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive

Central Business District

Abuja, F.C.T.

