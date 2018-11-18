Tension In CAN As President Plots To Impeach Vice On Monday

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Except stringent measures are put in place, the the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), may go up in flames on Monday following allegations that its President, Samson Ayokunle, has perfected plans to impeach his Vice and renowned Professor of Virology, Prof. Joseph Otubu.

Although the plot has created serious tension in CAN, the Patriotic Christian Youths of Nigeria (PCYN), has threatened to resist the move by any wolf in sheep clothing to demonize CAN with the last drop of its blood as there is no any provision in the constitution of CAN to impeach any of its elected staff.

The President of PCYN, Evangelist Simon Timothy Nasso, told journalists in Abuja that such plans would not work because Ayokunle had failed twice to appear and clear himself of his financial misconduct “until he succeeded in planting a Kangaroo committee by his loyalists in CAN who normally work with him in his dubious acts.”

According to him, the CAN President has succeeded in selling CAN and the Christendom to the Federal Government of Nigeria by attending series of meetings with members of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government, collecting money secretly in the name of supporting Buhari candidature in the forthcoming 2019 election.

Nasso said “In an effort to continue to cover his iniquity in CAN after the tragic death of a former CAN General Secretary, Rev Dr. Musa Asake, His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, CAN President has perfected a move to impeach his Vice, Prof Otubu.

“Report reaching us from National Christian Center indicated that the CAN President converted the planned CAN election observers training which was slated for Monday November 19, 2018 to an emergency CAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting just for the impeachment of Prof. Otubu.

“We like the entire Christians in Nigeria to note the following: There’s no any provision in CAN Constitution to impeach any elected staff of the association. Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle failed twice to appear and clear himself of his financial misconduct until he succeeded in planting a Kangaroo committee by his loyalist in CAN who normally work with him in his dubious acts.

“The CAN President has succeeded in selling CAN and the Christendom to the Federal Government of Nigeria, he attended series of meetings with members of Buhari government collecting money secretly in the name of supporting Buhari’s candidature in the forthcoming 2019 election.

“Should anything happen to Prof Orubu, we shall make sure Ayokunle-led CAN turns to different associations and not Christian Association as been portrayed. CAN is not an appendage of the Federal Government, we shall therefore resist any move by any wolve in sheep clothing to demonize CAN with the last drop of our blood.”

