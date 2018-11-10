Stop Sermonizing, Answer Your N33bn Corruption Allegation, PDP Tells Osinbajo

November 10, 2018

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

to stop sermonizing and parading like a saint until he answers to the

N33 billion corruption allegation as exposed by the House of

Representatives.

The party said the Vice President owes it as a personal moral burden,

both as a preacher and Professor of law, to directly explain how the

fund meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians suffering in the Northeast,

was mismanaged under his supervision, instead of the lame attempts to

dismiss the allegation and divert public attention from the scandal.

Nigerians were thoroughly appalled to learn, from the House of

Representatives, how Prof. Osinbajo, as Acting President, in June 2017,

unilaterally pulled N5.8 billion, from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of

the Federation, purportedly for emergency intervention on food in the

North East, which has now turned scandalous.

Prof. Osinbajo should explain how, according to findings by the House of

Representatives, all the six states of the Northeast failed to receive

the emergency intervention for food security, for which a major part of

the money was claimed to have been expended, under his direct

supervision as Chairman of Board of the National Emergency Management

Agency (NEMA).

What has Prof. Osinbajo to say on the revelation at the public hearing

conducted by the House of Representatives that there was no evidence the

World Food Programme (WFP) received the 5000 metric tons of rice, which

NEMA claimed to have bought and donated to WFP for distribution to

victims of insurgency in the region?

What has our Vice President to say to the report indicating that four of

the companies that supplied food items to the region financed their

projects through N2bn they each received as loan from the Central Bank

of Nigeria (CBN)?

What is his answer to the huge allegations in the public domain that

bulk of the money meant for suffering Nigerians in the Northeast was

diverted to private pockets of key All Progressives Congress (APC) and

the Presidency cabal to finance their wasteful lifestyle?

The PDP is privy to the frantic effort by agents of the Presidency and

the APC to arm-twist and intimidate the House of Representatives to

abort its investigation and to ensure that the report does not see the

light of day

If Prof. Osinbajo had no ulterior intentions, why did he pull the money

from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation without recourse to

the statutory appropriation of the National Assembly?

The PDP holds that the action of the Vice President in unilaterally

approving the release of the money to NEMA, where he also presides as

the Chairman of Board is completely self-serving and ostensibly

conceived and executed in corrupt intentions.

Instead of answering to the allegation, Prof. Osinbajo is employing

rhetoric to divert attention, claiming that his actions are covered by

his apparent abuse of Section 43 of the Procurement Act.

We invite the Vice President to note that Section 43 of the Procurement

Act deals with the emergency duties of a procuring entity and not the

processes of drawing funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the

Federation which is covered by the Constitution. As such, there is no

way he can justify his actions under any of our laws.

The Vice President should therefore advice himself properly by

responding to the huge corruption questions and stop his unnecessary

posturing.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

