Stop Complaining, Your Time Almost Up, Fayose Tells Buhari

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has again
told President Muhammadu Buhari to face governance and stop
complaining, saying; “When he was seeking votes of Nigerians, he never
said he was coming to complain. Rather, he promised to fix what he
claimed to have identified as the problems.
He said the President’s time was almost up, adding that he said has
spent three and half years blaming his predecessors and inflicted both
security and economic crises on the country.
Reacting to the President’s statement that he “inherited a mind
boggling mismanaged Nigeria,” Fayose said in a statement issued on
Thursday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka that “it is no longer funny
that a president who assumed office three and half years ago is still
complaining about how he met the country instead of Nigerians having
feelings of how well he has solved the problems he claimed that he had
capacity to solve.
“He should stop singing the same song of lamentation that he has been
singing since 2015 and learn from his colleague in Ghana, who hit the
ground running immediately he assumed office.”
Fayose, who said the President should face the reality of a failed
tenure and be prepared to leave office next year, added that “only a
leader who lacks competence and is challenged by knowledge and
exposure will blame his predecessors for over three years.”
“Nigerians of mostly below forty years who voted for the President in
2015 did so because they never experienced him as a Military Head of
State. Now that they have seen that he does not have the required
capacity to govern a country like Nigeria, they are eager to vote him
out.”
The former governor charged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to
put everything into the 2019 elections so as to be able rescue
Nigerians from the present state of anguish occasioned by the
directionless APC government.
“Today, Nigeria has become the ‘Poverty Capital’ of the world. God
forbid, a Buhari’s second term will turn Nigeria to a republic of
poverty where people will be running to other neighboring countries to
feed. PDP must therefore work very hard to save the country from going
down completely,” Fayose said.
