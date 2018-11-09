Spiritualist Jailed 10 Years For Posession Of Counterfiet Currency

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, November 8, 2018 secured the conviction of one Abubakar Ishaq a.k.a Mai-Rakuma who is a renowned spiritualist in Kano. He was convicted by Honourable Justice A. Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a two count charge of possession of counterfeit currency.

The convict was sentenced to ten years imprisonment on each of counts one and two which borders on possession of counterfeit currency.

Mai-Rakumi’s journey to prison started when the Commission received him from officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for being in possession of 176 pieces of Fake United States Dollars during a raid on his apartment.

Upon his reception by the Commission, Mai-Rakumi made statement under word of caution and he was granted administrative bail.

Subsequently, Mai-Rakumi was arraigned by the Commission at the Federal High Court, Kano where he pleaded guilty to count 1 and 2. Prior to his plea, prosecution counsel, Samuel Chime applied to withdraw count 3 and 4 of the charge.

In view of the guilty plea entered by the convict, Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter today for judgement during which he convicted him. Counsel for the convict Mohammed Aliyu pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client. He prayed the court to give his client an option of fine instead of prison term, but Justice Allagoa ignored the prayer and sentenced Mai-Rakumi to five years imprisonment on each of count one and two. The sentences are to run concurrently. The court also ordered that the counterfeit currency shall be destroyed.

