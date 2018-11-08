South East Govs Have Abandoned Ohaneze

By 247ureports
November 8, 2018
South East Govs Have Abandoned Ohaneze

Amidst the latest battle for political space within the geographical and cultural zones in Nigeria, the pan Igbo group, Ohaneze finds itself left abandoned financially to fend for itself in what appears shark infested waters.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from sources within the leadership structure of the pan Igbo organization indicates that the governors of the south eastern state have turned their backs on the organization representing the interest of the geographical region covering the south eastern states.

Cursory inquiry reveals that the Ohaneze Ndigbo is bankrupt and in need of financial support. It cannot settle its bills or operate its offices – due to limited or nonexistent funds. “Our billionaires can careless about helping out” explains an executive member of Ohaneze who pleaded anonymity. “They only use us when they want to do politics”.

He pointed to the State Governors of the south east states as a bad example of Igbo elected office holders. “Only two of the south east governors are helping”, the rest can careless. He lamented that the executive officers are pressed to dip into their personal resources to fund the activities of the organization. “Even to get our press statement out to the media, we cannot”.

Presently, Ohaneze Ndigbo finds itself on the receiving end of attacks from the Biafra group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB] over issues related to the struggle for Biafra actualization and the call for election boycott. The IPOB group has since labelled Ohaneze as working for the interest of the northern oligarchs – and has declared Ohaneze an illegal group in the south east.

