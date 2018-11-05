Senior Surgeon Collapses, Died In UBTH After 4 Operations 

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has been thrown into morning, following the death of one of their senior surgeon, Dr. Okeoghene Edigba.

A preliminary medical examination indicated that Edigba, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Surgery of the Hospital, was alleged to have died as a result of exhaustion.

He was said to have collapsed in the call room after performing four surgical operations back-to-back.

It was said that every attempt at resuscitation him proved abortive

Dr. Etinosa Imagbenikaro who works at UBTH, announced the tragedy on his Tweeter page.

Imagbenikaro wrote: “We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive”.

Spokesman of UBTH, Mr. Joshua Uwaila, confirmed the incident.

Uwaila, declined giving further details in connection with the tragedy, said the doctor passed on last week Thursday last week

Dr. Okeoghene Edigba’s death, has left Facebook buzzing and Tweeter chirping.

