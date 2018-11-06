Senate Opens Probe On Attempted Assassination Of Ekweremadu, Family

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs has been mandated to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and members of his family.

Ekweremadu, at the plenary on Tuesday, raised the matter at the plenary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ekweremadu had, raised the alarm over an alleged invasion of his Abuja home by unknown armed men one of whom was arrested.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, responding, chided the Nigeria Police over their alleged late response to Ekweremadu’s emergency calls.

He, thereby, asked the Senate committee to follow up on the investigations by the police.

