Secret bases: New satellite images show North Korea is moving forward with missile program at 16 sites

By 247ureports
119 Views
Posted In
World News
Posted at
November 12, 2018 12:01 pm
Tagged as
Related

Iran arrests ex-minister of welfare over financial fraud

Whitaker said he supports state’s rights to nullify federal law

Trump signs order denying asylum to illegal border crossers

Egypt Court Jails 65 Suspected IS Jihadists

China Unleashes Drones Fitted With AK-47 Rifles

Trump’s new acting AG won’t recuse himself — and he won’t let Mueller subpoena the president: report

Trump Bars CNN’s Acosta From the White House

Democrats take control of the House, but Trump voters bolster Republicans in the Senate

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President Donald Trump has boasted that North Korea is “no longer a Nuclear Threat” after he reached an agreement with Kim Jong-un — but new satellite imagery shows the country’s missile program is moving forward.

New commercial satellite images show 16 hidden bases that contradict Trump’s claim that his diplomatic efforts led to the elimination of a nuclear and missile program that North Korea warned could reach the United States, reported the New York Times.

North Korea has halted missile flight tests, which haven’t taken place in nearly a year, but American intelligence officials say production has continued for nuclear material, new weapons and missiles that can be launched from secret bases.

The Pentagon had hoped to track those mobile missiles with smaller, inexpensive satellites, but that early warning system — begun by the Obama administration — has stalled through a series of budget and bureaucratic disputes under the Trump administration.

121 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Iran arrests ex-minister of welfare over financial fraud
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response