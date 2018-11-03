Saraki’s Claim On Kwara Education Is The Greatest Fraud Of 21st Century

Kwara Must Change, a pro Democracy group in Kwara State wishes to
inform the general public that the state of education in Kwara State
is one of the worst in the country.
This can be verified in our May 9th report, in which Kwara Must Change
exposed a heart breaking and endemic rot in Kwara State education
sector, particularly in Kwara North and Kwara South in which a whole
school only has one staff, who functions as teacher, cleaner and head
master/mistress.
As was properly captured in the report, ‘’The super staff, in addition
to handling the administrative duties, also teaches all students in
all classes, from primary 1 to primary 6, in addition to teaching all
subjects including Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Science, Home
Economics, Art etc’’.
However, it was surprising to read with utmost dismay, the fraudulent
claim by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over the state of
education in Kwara State in which he claimed that he initiated a
policy to advance education in the state.
According to the statement, Saraki was said to have applauded the
federal government for sharing his decade-old vision for education
reform, which he claimed was initiated to resuscitate public education
in Kwara State. He then went on to call on other states across the
nation to study and emulate the Kwara State model, while also
commending his successor, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, for sustaining
the model.
Kwara Must Change viewed this claim as the greatest fraud of the 21st
century. Apart from the fact that this claim is out rightly false, we
find it difficult to understand why a man who destroyed our education
and dragged it 20years backward would feel so confident to tell an
obvious lie before the public, to an extent that he is laying claim to
a none existing policy with zero effect in Kwara State.
Let it be clear that, in Saraki’s 8years tenure as governor of Kwara
State, he didn’t not build one single school; neither did he do
anything reasonable to improve the education system. This explains why
we have student’s learning under tree in Kwara State today and
certainly, this is not something to be proud of or something to
recommend to others, as no reasonable government would be willing to
copy a system that is aimed at taking us back to the Stone Age.
Recall also that just last week, an investigation by Elites Network
for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), a Civil Society Organisation
(CSO) based in Kwara State, has revealed the “state of shame” of
public schools across the state.
The group observed that due to the negligence of the government,
reputable schools that have produced a lot of important personalities
in Kwara State have become the options for poor and vulnerable
Kwarans, who cannot afford to pay the fees of private schools. It also
called on the state government to declare a state of emergency in its
education sector.
It is a shame that, while civil society organizations in the state are
calling for the declaration of state of emergency in Kwara State
education sector, Mr Saraki is busy claiming a none existing glory for
imaginary policy he claimed to have initiated.
Similarly, Saraki’s wife, Mrs Toyin Saraki had recently made another
false claim that an imaginary project she referred to as conditional
cash transfer took place in Kwara State during the administration of
her husband, Bukola Saraki.
As we had stated then, “Kwara Must Change maintained that, the only
project executed during the administration of Bukola Saraki as
Governor of Kwara State was the domestication of poverty, endemic
corruption and poverty transfer from one generation to the other.
We maintain that the Bukola Saraki’s administration in Kwara State
should simply be described as the administration of poverty transfer
from generation to generation and he should be regarded as Mr Poverty
transfer.” But considering his latest fraudulent claim of advancing
education through a none existing policy, it appeared Dr Saraki wants
to be remembered as the greatest liar of the 21st century.
Abdulrazaq O Hamzat
Kwara Must Change
