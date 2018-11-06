Saraki Assures Of Atiku’s Victory…Inspects Campaign Council’s Headquaters

Press Statement
The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential
Campaign Council and Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured that,
given the mounting support by Nigerians, the PDP Presidential candidate,
Atiku Abubakar, is coasting to victory in the February 2019 Presidential
election.
Senator Saraki stated this while inspecting the Legacy House
headquarters of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on
Tuesday.
Saraki, who was conducted round various offices at the Legacy House by
the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, promised to
effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead the party and
our candidate to victory in the elections.
Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate,
there has been renewed hope among Nigerians towards actualizing their
collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the
incompetent, divisive and deceptive President Muhammadu Buhari-led All
Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
Already, Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy has reunited Nigerians across board
and reawakened our collective consciousness towards the restoration of
purposeful leadership and national productivity, irrespective of
ethnicity, religion and political affiliations.
The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue in mobilizing for the
election and be ready for an issue-based campaign that offers solutions
to the myriad of security, economic and social problems the Buhari
administration has plunged our nation into.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
