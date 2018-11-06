Saraki Assures Of Atiku’s Victory…Inspects Campaign Council’s Headquaters

Press Statement

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential

Campaign Council and Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured that,

given the mounting support by Nigerians, the PDP Presidential candidate,

Atiku Abubakar, is coasting to victory in the February 2019 Presidential

election.

Senator Saraki stated this while inspecting the Legacy House

headquarters of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on

Tuesday.

Saraki, who was conducted round various offices at the Legacy House by

the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, promised to

effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead the party and

our candidate to victory in the elections.

Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate,

there has been renewed hope among Nigerians towards actualizing their

collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the

incompetent, divisive and deceptive President Muhammadu Buhari-led All

Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Already, Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy has reunited Nigerians across board

and reawakened our collective consciousness towards the restoration of

purposeful leadership and national productivity, irrespective of

ethnicity, religion and political affiliations.

The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue in mobilizing for the

election and be ready for an issue-based campaign that offers solutions

to the myriad of security, economic and social problems the Buhari

administration has plunged our nation into.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

