Re- Police Protest Over Accommodation In Imo

November 18, 2018 7:11 pm
PRESS RELEASE

·       There was no protest but a misunderstanding between personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit and the Management of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.
·       IGP directs Commissioner of Police, Imo State and the Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit to resolve the issue amicably.

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a report captioned “Police Protest Over Accommodation in Imo” on page 42 of the Daily Trust Newspaper of today, 18th November, 2018 credited to one Jude Aguguo Owuamanam.

2.The Force wishes to categorically state that it is not correct as stated in the publication that Policemen protested over accommodation in Imo State.

3.    To set the record straight, there was a misunderstanding between the Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri and some Police personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit who are temporarily accommodated at the Imo State Old Secretariat Staff Quarters, Orlu Road, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri in the early hours of 17thNovember, 2018 over eviction of the Policemen. The situation was brought under control with the prompt intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State who visited the quarters on the directive of the Inspector General of Police. There was no any rampage, blockade of any road or disturbance of public peace. The grievances of both parties were immediately resolved and no protest occurred.

4.    The Inspector General of Police has subsequently ordered the Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit to proceed to Owerri, Imo State and join the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command to resolve the matter amicably.

5.    The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organization and will not allow any of its personnel to embark on any conduct against Public Peace anywhere in the Country.

6.    Members of the Public in Owerri, Imo State are hereby enjoined not to panic but to go about their lawful duties and other responsibilities without fear or apprehension.

 

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD
Force Public Relations Officers
Force Headquarters
Abuja

