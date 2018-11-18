Re: Gandujegate: Lest Impunity Prevail – By Malam Ibrahim Aliyu

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

A critical look at Mohammad Qaddam Sidq Isa’s sadistic article entitled “Gandujegate: Lest Impunity Prevail,” published in the opinion page of Daily Trust, Friday, 16 November edition, leaves no one in doubt that he is a restless and frustrated angry man, desperately in search of who to pour his venom on. He is, indeed, one unrepentant sadist, who has no single regard for constituted authorities.

Apart from disparaging the Order of a Court of competent jurisdiction, Mohammed Qaddam also wrote off the potency of Kano state House of Assembly.

For the fact that realistically, Mohammad Qaddam is living in a lone world, where him and he alone passes judgment to spite at whoever his enemy could be, he finds it equally maddening that reputable politicians, elite and successful business men in Kano, in their right sense, have refused to be dragged into a well-orchestrated plot by a cabal to blackmail and bring down a performing and people-friendly Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Running through the entire article, it becomes very clear that the writer and his cohorts are in one a way, but impossible mission, “to ensure that Governor Ganduje isn’t reelected.” From the choice of his words, there is no doubt, whatsoever, that, indeed, the writer is a major player in the latest episode to blackmail and unseat His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, whose uncommon performance has sent jittery to the camps of the opposition.

Already, Dr. Ganduje has instituted a N3 billion suit against the author of the doctored video clips, Mr. Ja’afar Ja’afar and his online platform Daily Nigerian. I decide to be on the part of Rule of Law—to allow the court decide on the matter, which is the wisest option, rather than engaging in pettiness with the likes of Mohammad Qaddam, who has appointed himself, a Law to himself!

However, it is laughable if not unfortunate for Mohammad Qaddam to describe Kano as “the worst place to live on earth.” This shows the extent of his naivety to the realities on ground, because he has already been blindfolded by his unholy ambition to get Ganduje removed as the Governor of Kano state. It is, therefore, a glaring truth that no amount of his hate-speeches, propaganda and blackmail will deceive the good people of Kano from taking sides with the truth.

In the face of all these persecutions, is it not quite disturbing to people like Mohammad Qaddam that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s modest achievements in all sectors of governance in Kano, are being appreciated by reputable organizations in and outside the country. As they continue with their onslaught against a man of quintessential leadership qualities, (which he has been putting in use to transform Kano and bring back its lost glory), Governor Ganduje is ahead of them, savouring the reward of the excellent job he is doing in Kano, through avalanche of awards and recognition across the globe.

Just last Friday, Governor Ganduje was at Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja as one of the nominees of the 2018 Africa Value Awards, where he received a special award for Effective Leadership and Economic Empowerment, alongside great African leaders like Rwandan President, His Excellency, Paul Kagama; former Librarian President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; Mrs Elizabeth Tein Jack-Rich, among others. In the whole country, Governor Ganduje, through independent online nomination emerged the only Governor to receive the prestigious award established to recognize African citizens and also honour Governors, legislatures, captains of industries and other esteemed Africans in various fields of endeavours.

Also last Saturday, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Governor Ganduje, again, was honoured by the management of the New Telegraph newspaper, for his outstanding performance in Health and Education sectors. He is among seven Governors across the country who were chosen for that award, among other influential Nigerians.

There is no gainsaying the fact that in the last three years, the Ganduje-led administration has been able to make significant strides towards implementing development agenda designed to ensuring that the good people of Kano enjoy the dividends of democracy through the principles of the Change Mantra of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). Apart from evenly spreading development projects across the state in the area of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of roads, education, health, water supply, environment protection, agriculture and the economy, Governor Ganduje has also performed creditably in human development and economic empowerment through award of scholarships, various skills acquisition programmes channeled towards women and youth empowerment. Currently, a multi-billion Naira Skills Acquisition Centre which will be of benefit to thousands of our teeming youths is nearing completion.

To this end, it is indeed, a pity that Mohammad Qaddam, out of mischief or outright ignorance, has refused to see things just the way they are, simply because he does not like the face of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. He has decided to call the dog a bad name, because he is eager to hang it. Right now, Mohammad Qaddam should be battling with his conscience on what really is his grouse with Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, because conscience is an open wound, which only truth can heal.

For the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kano, I wish to inform Mohammad Qaddam that by God’s grace, already, victory is sure for Governor Ganduje, victory is sure for APC in Kano state, and Nigeria at large. He can fool the people sometimes with his concoction of lies and cheap propaganda, but he cannot fool the people all the time.

–

Malam Ibrahim Aliyu is Personal Assistant to Hon. Commissioner of Information, Youths and Culture, Kano State.

