“Presidency Plans Internet Shutdown” – Nnamdi Kanu

Press Statement:

It has been brought to the attention of the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that plans by the government of Nigeria are at advanced stages to shut the internet. Following the sensational revelations by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Radio Biafra and other media platforms about the true identity of the current occupier of Aso Rock, the APC government has gone into overdrive to conceal the truth from the masses by proposing to shut down social media in the coming weeks.

This attempt to curb free speech and limit the flow of information to the millions of people that rely on the internet for uncensored truth will not work. Our mission to expose the impostor in Aso Rock will continue unabated. Any attempt to deflect our attention or that of the public is bound to fail because the truth has been established.

The only option left for the rulers of Nigeria is to send Jubril back to Sudan, cancel the presidential elections and convene a government of national unity to oversee a referendum. Anything short of this will lead to an implosion of social and political order because eventually the world will isolate Nigeria as a result of this impersonation.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

