Police Seal Anambra Assembly Complex

November 16, 2018 9:35 pm
The Police Command in Anambra has announced the sealing of Anambra Assembly (ANHA) complex over the impeachment crisis rocking the House.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday.

Mohammed said the application to seal off the complex was contained in an official letter to the Commissioner of Police.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has sealed off the Assembly Complex with effect from 6:00pm of Thursday 15th November, 2018 as a proactive measure to avert possible breakdown of law and order in the Assembly,” he said.

The command implored members of the public to stay away from the complex until further notice.

It also solicited the co-operation of Anambra people in its commitment to provide adequate security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was strong police presence at the complex on Nov. 15 when the House resumed after the impeachment saga that rocked it on Nov. 13.

The house was divided between former Speaker Rita Mmaduagwu who was purportedly impeached and Mr Ikem Uzoezie who was installed as new speaker.

