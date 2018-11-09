Police Arrests Suspected Cultist For Culpable Homicide, Another For Electoral Offence

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue state police command have arrested a suspected cultist for culpable homicide.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, CP. Ene Okon, disclosed this in a press released signed by force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP. Moses Yamu and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The statement states that the police had received a report that one Oketa Simon, a 300level Mass Communication undergraduate of Benue State University was shot dead on the 6th of November, 2018, at about 7:30pm in a farm opposite Rahama Clinic Logo II Makurdi.

While acting on the information, they arrested one Samuel Ochoechi, 18yrs, a non student in connection to the crime.

The statement said the suspect during investigation confessed to have conspired with three others; Bem Uper aka Movement, Viper and Chemical, real names not known, all members of the Red Confraternity and killed the deceased who is said to be a member of the Black Confraternity over a missing Jean trouser.

He said while effort was ongoing to arrest his accomplices, the said Bem Uper aka Movement a 400level Theatre Arts undergraduate of same University was unfortunately, hacked by rival cult group in retaliation on 7th November 2018 beside Kyabiz Filling Station opposite Benue University second gate.

Yamu said effort is ongoing to arrest all those involved in both killings saying they would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, CP. Ene Okon has advised parents and guardians to warn their wards against all social vices capable of ruining their lives.

He vowed that the Command under his watch would not spare anyone involved in Cultism or any Criminal activity.

In the same vein, the command also arrested one Atsor Terzungwe for electoral offences.

Atsor, of No.27 Atile street, Gboko North, was arrested on the 30th of October, 2018, for deceiving unsuspecting members of the public by collecting the numbers on their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), Bank Account Numbers and Phone numbers with promise of payment in due course.

Yamu said during investigation, the suspect confessed to have been contracted by one Charles Azoo of Abuja to collate the aforementioned data and forward to him.

He said investigation is still ongoing to arrest the contractor.

