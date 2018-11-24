Police Arrests Fake Blind Beggars Using Rented School Kids In Anambra State

November 24, 2018
Police in Anambra State have arrested some ladies who feign blindness and use rented kids to beg for alms. They were arrested by the taskforce team of Anambra Ministry of Women Affairs, Social welfare and Children Development.

One of the suspects revealed that one Edith who hails from Ebonyi state and is currently at large, brings the kids to them every morning for them to rent at N1,000 per day.

During interrogation, the Commissioner in-charge of the Ministry was able to discover that the kids don’t even know where their real parents are. It is being speculated that they are victims of kidnapping or trafficking.

It was also discovered that the group of fake beggars camp at Army Barracks, Onitsha and none of them are from Anambra State. Most of them are from Ebonyi, Abia, Kogi and Imo states.

