Plots By The Presidency And All Progressives Congress (APC) To Cause Mayhem In Akwa Ibom

Press ConferenceText Of Press Conference By the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) overPlots by the Presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) to CauseMayhem and Forcefully Take Over Control of Akwa-Ibom State.

Gentlemen of the press,

The PDP has invited you this afternoon to intimate you and the nation of

a looming danger, imminent violence and breakdown of law and order in

Akwa-Ibom state as well as other littoral states following attempts by

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to

forcefully take over control of these states.

As you may recall, two weeks ago, the PDP had cautioned the Buhari

Presidency and the APC on their exposed plot to instigate confusion and

violence in Bayelsa state by destabilizing the security architecture of

the state and foisting a siege mentality on the entire oil rich

south-south region.

Instead of retracing their steps, the Buhari Presidency and the APC have

continued to design heinous machinations and issuing threats of violent

take over of these states, for which they have now directed their

arsenals particularly on Akwa-Ibom state.

Nigerians are all witnesses to volatile outbursts by the Buhari Campaign

Organization and APC leaders and their use of violent images and

outright threats of war on Akwa-Ibom state.

Nigerians are invited to recall the violent and ominous outburst by the

former Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who vowed

that the APC will take over the state the same way Hitler overran

Poland, swearing that “war shall see Warsaw and Warsaw shall see war” in

Akwa-Ibom state.

Given that this statement is the policy of the APC and the Buhari

Presidency against Akwa-Ibom and other parts of our nation, where they

are not in control, the President, as chief security officer of our

nation, never issued a reprimand nor has Senator Akpabio been pulled in

for questioning by security agencies.

It is now clear that the statement is an approved prelude of a

pre-meditated plot by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to initiate,

facilitate and superintend a mayhem and bloodletting in the peaceful and

developing Akwa-Ibom, irrespective of the huge human and material damage

such could cause in the state.

Part of the plot is the forceful attempt to take over control of the

Akwa-Ibom state legislature, for which the Presidency and the APC have

been sponsoring the invasion of the House of Assembly complex and

seeking ways to violently oust the duly elected leadership of the state

assembly

Only recently, the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams

Oshiomhole, who has been under fire over allegations of corruption,

threatened and directly accused the erstwhile Akwa-Ibom Commissioner of

Police, John Abang of refusing to carry out APC’s orders to provide

security cover that will enable three legally sacked members of the

26-member legislature to effect a change of leadership.

The PDP has information of how the APC hierarchy thereafter, ordered the

Inspector General of Police, who in compliance, summarily redeployed CP

John Abang and replaced him with a new CP, Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. It is

needless to say that Mr. Abang spent just one month as CP and had to be

removed for not carrying out APC’s atrocious directive.

Since the arrival of CP Kimo, there has been mounting tension and

escalated siege mentality in Akwa-Ibom state, particularly in the state

legislature where thugs, backed by the police, have been invading the

premises, disrupting legislative activities, harassing staff members and

hindering them from performing their responsibilities.

This recourse to self-help, against declarative judgment by competent

court of jurisdiction sacking the three lawmakers, is a deliberate

attempt to instigate violence, foist a reign of terror, cause confusion,

create an impression that the state has become ungovernable. This is

with a view to opening the way for a declaration of a state of

emergency, which will enable them dismantle all democratic structures

and forcefully take over control of the state.

The PDP wants the Buhari Presidency and the APC to bear in mind that

their plot to forcefully take over Akwa-Ibom or any other PDP-controlled

state will be firmly resisted by the people of those states and such may

lead to a crisis of unprecedented magnitude that has the capacity of

truncating our hard-earned democracy.

This is because the people of Akwa-Ibom state will never allow anybody,

no matter how highly placed, to overrun their state or in any way

attempt to foist an undemocratic leadership over them and no amount of

intimidation or force will make them change this resolve.

The PDP therefore charges President Buhari and the APC to be ready to

take full responsibility for any breakdown of law and order as direct

consequences of the people’s resistance to their plot to forcefully take

over control of Akwa-Ibom or any of the PDP-controlled states.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary