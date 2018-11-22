Plots By The Presidency And All Progressives Congress (APC) To Cause Mayhem In Akwa Ibom

Text Of Press Conference By the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over
Plots by the Presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) to Cause
Mayhem and Forcefully Take Over Control of Akwa-Ibom State.
Gentlemen of the press,
The PDP has invited you this afternoon to intimate you and the nation of
a looming danger, imminent violence and breakdown of law and order in
Akwa-Ibom state as well as other littoral states following attempts by
President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to
forcefully take over control of these states.
As you may recall, two weeks ago, the PDP had cautioned the Buhari
Presidency and the APC on their exposed plot to instigate confusion and
violence in Bayelsa state by destabilizing the security architecture of
the state and foisting a siege mentality on the entire oil rich
south-south region.
Instead of retracing their steps, the Buhari Presidency and the APC have
continued to design heinous machinations and issuing threats of violent
take over of these states, for which they have now directed their
arsenals particularly on Akwa-Ibom state.
Nigerians are all witnesses to volatile outbursts by the Buhari Campaign
Organization and APC leaders and their use of violent images and
outright threats of war on Akwa-Ibom state.
Nigerians are invited to recall the violent and ominous outburst by the
former Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who vowed
that the APC will take over the state the same way Hitler overran
Poland, swearing that “war shall see Warsaw and Warsaw shall see war” in
Akwa-Ibom state.
Given that this statement is the policy of the APC and the Buhari
Presidency against Akwa-Ibom and other parts of our nation, where they
are not in control, the President, as chief security officer of our
nation, never issued a reprimand nor has Senator Akpabio been pulled in
for questioning by security agencies.
It is now clear that the statement is an approved prelude of a
pre-meditated plot by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to initiate,
facilitate and superintend a mayhem and bloodletting in the peaceful and
developing Akwa-Ibom, irrespective of the huge human and material damage
such could cause in the state.
Part of the plot is the forceful attempt to take over control of the
Akwa-Ibom state legislature, for which the Presidency and the APC have
been sponsoring the invasion of the House of Assembly complex and
seeking ways to violently oust the duly elected leadership of the state
assembly
Only recently, the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams
Oshiomhole, who has been under fire over allegations of corruption,
threatened and directly accused the erstwhile Akwa-Ibom Commissioner of
Police, John Abang of refusing to carry out APC’s orders to provide
security cover that will enable three legally sacked members of the
26-member legislature to effect a change of leadership.
The PDP has information of how the APC hierarchy thereafter, ordered the
Inspector General of Police, who in compliance, summarily redeployed CP
John Abang and replaced him with a new CP, Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. It is
needless to say that Mr. Abang spent just one month as CP and had to be
removed for not carrying out APC’s atrocious directive.
Since the arrival of CP Kimo, there has been mounting tension and
escalated siege mentality in Akwa-Ibom state, particularly in the state
legislature where thugs, backed by the police, have been invading the
premises, disrupting legislative activities, harassing staff members and
hindering them from performing their responsibilities.
This recourse to self-help, against declarative judgment by competent
court of jurisdiction sacking the three lawmakers, is a deliberate
attempt to instigate violence, foist a reign of terror, cause confusion,
create an impression that the state has become ungovernable. This is
with a view to opening the way for a declaration of a state of
emergency, which will enable them dismantle all democratic structures
and forcefully take over control of the state.
The PDP wants the Buhari Presidency and the APC to bear in mind that
their plot to forcefully take over Akwa-Ibom or any other PDP-controlled
state will be firmly resisted by the people of those states and such may
lead to a crisis of unprecedented magnitude that has the capacity of
truncating our hard-earned democracy.
This is because the people of Akwa-Ibom state will never allow anybody,
no matter how highly placed, to overrun their state or in any way
attempt to foist an undemocratic leadership over them and no amount of
intimidation or force will make them change this resolve.
The PDP therefore charges President Buhari and the APC to be ready to
take full responsibility for any breakdown of law and order as direct
consequences of the people’s resistance to their plot to forcefully take
over control of Akwa-Ibom or any of the PDP-controlled states.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
