PDP North West Publicity Secretary Dumps Party

Alhaji Yusuf Babura, North West Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party has resigned his position.

Babura told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Thursday that he has also dumped the party.

He explained that he left the PDP out of his personal desire and he is now consulting with his supporters on the next line of action.

Babura thanked the entire members of his former party for the support and cooperation he received from them.
“I wish to also to appeal to all those that I have offended directly or indirectly to forgive me,” he said.

