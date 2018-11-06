PDP Expresses Concerns Over Fresh Attempt At Ekweremadu’s Life

Press Statement
…Demands Wide Range Investigation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses grave concerns over yet
another attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike
Ekweremadu, who, early this morning, was attacked alongside members of
his family by assailants, at his official residence in Apo, Abuja.
This latest attack raises our fears that certain forces, who have been
hostile to Senator Ekweremadu’s political standing, are still bent on
silencing him at all cost.
The PDP draws the attention of Nigerians to the series of uninvestigated
security threats around the person of Senator Ekweremadu. Nigerians
could recall that on November 17, 2015, a similar attempt was made on
Senator Ekweremadu’s life by some assailants on his way to work.
Though that attack was reported to the authorities, there have been no
investigations by the security agencies, no arrests have been made and
no culprit has been brought to book.
Instead, the Senator has been a subject of unrelenting harassments and
attacks on his person and office since his emergence as Deputy Senate
President, including the May 26, 2017 invasion of his official quarters
by security agencies, purportedly in search of phantom caches of arms,
and the July 24, 2018 siege of his official residence at Apo Quarters.
These were in addition to the invasion of the Senate chamber and carting
away of the mace on the day Ekweremadu presided, in an otherwise very
secure Three Arms Zone.
The PDP family is, therefore, worried about the relentless attack on the
Deputy Senate President, which we believe is part of a scheme to silence
him.
Consequently, the PDP demands an immediate wide-range probe into this
particular attack as well as an assurance from the Federal Government on
the safety of the Deputy Senate President, as the nation is not ready to
accept any harm on his person or his family at this critical time.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
