PDP Expresses Concerns Over Fresh Attempt At Ekweremadu’s Life

…Demands Wide Range Investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses grave concerns over yet

another attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike

Ekweremadu, who, early this morning, was attacked alongside members of

his family by assailants, at his official residence in Apo, Abuja.

This latest attack raises our fears that certain forces, who have been

hostile to Senator Ekweremadu’s political standing, are still bent on

silencing him at all cost.

The PDP draws the attention of Nigerians to the series of uninvestigated

security threats around the person of Senator Ekweremadu. Nigerians

could recall that on November 17, 2015, a similar attempt was made on

Senator Ekweremadu’s life by some assailants on his way to work.

Though that attack was reported to the authorities, there have been no

investigations by the security agencies, no arrests have been made and

no culprit has been brought to book.

Instead, the Senator has been a subject of unrelenting harassments and

attacks on his person and office since his emergence as Deputy Senate

President, including the May 26, 2017 invasion of his official quarters

by security agencies, purportedly in search of phantom caches of arms,

and the July 24, 2018 siege of his official residence at Apo Quarters.

These were in addition to the invasion of the Senate chamber and carting

away of the mace on the day Ekweremadu presided, in an otherwise very

secure Three Arms Zone.

The PDP family is, therefore, worried about the relentless attack on the

Deputy Senate President, which we believe is part of a scheme to silence

him.

Consequently, the PDP demands an immediate wide-range probe into this

particular attack as well as an assurance from the Federal Government on

the safety of the Deputy Senate President, as the nation is not ready to

accept any harm on his person or his family at this critical time.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

