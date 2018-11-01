November 1, 2018

Press Release

PDP Condemns Invasion Of Its Ekiti Secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns, in strong terms, the

invasion of the Ekiti State secretariat of our party by hoodlums.

The party vows to investigate the invasion with a view to exposing and

sanctioning anyone found to be involved directly or indirectly in the

disruption of the smooth running of its activities in Ekiti.

The National Working Committee of the party reiterates its confidence in

the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led Exco in our Ekiti State chapter and our

members in the State must avoid anyone fanning embers of discord in our

fold.

The PDP also calls on the police to assist in fishing out and arresting

the hoodlums that invaded our secretariat as well as secure the premises

against further invasion.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

