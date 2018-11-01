November 1, 2018
Press Release
PDP Condemns Invasion Of Its Ekiti Secretariat
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns, in strong terms, the
invasion of the Ekiti State secretariat of our party by hoodlums.
The party vows to investigate the invasion with a view to exposing and
sanctioning anyone found to be involved directly or indirectly in the
disruption of the smooth running of its activities in Ekiti.
The National Working Committee of the party reiterates its confidence in
the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led Exco in our Ekiti State chapter and our
members in the State must avoid anyone fanning embers of discord in our
fold.
The PDP also calls on the police to assist in fishing out and arresting
the hoodlums that invaded our secretariat as well as secure the premises
against further invasion.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
