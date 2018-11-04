PDP: Buhari’s Certificate Saga, Worst National Embarrassment

November 4, 2018

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says public demonstrations that the

Presidency may have procured a forged West African Examination Council

(WAEC) Certificate Attestation and Confirmation for President Muhammadu

Buhari is a huge smear on our nation’s integrity and the Office of the

President.

The party laments that the development has turned our nation into a

laughing stock in the West African sub-region and the entire global

community, as our President is now being mentioned as beneficiary of a

duplicitous act.

Most appalling is that Mr. President’s handlers have succeeded in

dragging a reputable institution as WAEC into public disrepute and

opprobrium, as Nigerians are quick to demonstrate marks of forgery in

the attestation issued by the examination body.

A check on the attestation clearly shows that it does not have the

“Original Certificate Number”, the key authentication feature in all

genuine attestations by WAEC. Instead, a “non-applicable” is entered,

indicating that the beneficiary does not have a certificate to be

attested to, thus rendering the said attestation unauthenticated, fake

and of no effect.

Also, the attestation is for West African Senior School Certificate,

which President Buhari couldn’t have sat for, given that the Senior

School Certificate Examination was established only in the late 1980s.

Does it not smack of high level scam that the same WAEC, which, in 2015,

confirmed that it does not have records of President Buhari’s

certificate, now had to send officials to present Mr. President with an

attestation, that has no original certificate number?

Moreover, by WAEC rules, attestations are only issued in the case of

missing or destroyed certificate. Why then should the exam body issue an

attestation to President Buhari, whose certificate, he claimed are with

the military and not missing or destroyed?

If not intended to circumvent the system and deceive Nigerians, why did

President Buhari’s handlers chose to write to WAEC to issue an

attestation when he, as the Commander-in-Chief, has the powers to direct

the military to make available his credentials for all to see.

What the unauthenticated attestation has shown is that Mr. President

does not have a WAEC certificate; we urge his handlers to humbly so

admit and apologize to the nation, having exhausted all gimmicks to

mislead Nigerians.

The Buhari Presidency should know that there is no way the truth can be

suppressed. In fact, the current disagreement between the Presidency and

WAEC over who initiated the attestation deal is also very revealing.

Finally, while the PDP urges WAEC to redeem its image by handing over

all its officials involved in the deal to the INTERPOL for investigation

and prosecution, it also calls on the Nigeria Police to immediately

invite Mr. President’s handlers for questioning over this huge national

embarrassment.

Enough is Enough!

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

