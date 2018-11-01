November 1, 2018
Press Statement
PDP: Atiku Will Reduce Fuel Price…Accuses Buhari, APC of Fleecing Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential candidate,
Atiku Abubakar, has worked out a pricing template that will immediately
crash the pump price of fuel in the country, since the President
Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, in
its insensitivity, has failed to do the needful in the last three years.
This is just as the PDP completely rejects the Buhari-led Federal
Government’s increase of the official prices of diesel and kerosine,
stating that such will bring more economic pressure on the already
impoverished nation, as most businesses and homes across the country
heavily depend on these products for sustenance.
The party revealed that it has been in high level talks with top
international players in the oil and gas industry, adding that its
engagements has shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the
Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Buhari
Presidency, should be within the borders of N87 to N90 per liter as
against the N145 currently being charged.
The PDP said with the current price template of crude oil in the
international market, the Buhari administration has no justification to
keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter and watch Nigerians groan
under the weight of high prices, while a cabal at the presidency loot
the funds meant to subsidize the product.
The PDP notes that for every N145 paid for a liter of fuel, the
Presidency cabal diverts a hidden N58 which Nigerians have continued to
pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized
cost of N145.
Apart from failing to account for the over N1.4 trillion allegedly
siphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led Federal
Government is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen
under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic
consumption estimated in the last three years.
The PDP notes that had the Buhari administration heed wise counsel to be
transparent in its dealings in governance and to engage more experienced
hands on petroleum issues, the nation would not have been in the dire
straits we face today.
The party however urges Nigerians not to despair as its Presidential
candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has already worked out a blueprint that will
end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to
guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
