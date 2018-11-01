November 1, 2018

Press Statement

PDP: Atiku Will Reduce Fuel Price…Accuses Buhari, APC of Fleecing Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential candidate,

Atiku Abubakar, has worked out a pricing template that will immediately

crash the pump price of fuel in the country, since the President

Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, in

its insensitivity, has failed to do the needful in the last three years.

This is just as the PDP completely rejects the Buhari-led Federal

Government’s increase of the official prices of diesel and kerosine,

stating that such will bring more economic pressure on the already

impoverished nation, as most businesses and homes across the country

heavily depend on these products for sustenance.

The party revealed that it has been in high level talks with top

international players in the oil and gas industry, adding that its

engagements has shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the

Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Buhari

Presidency, should be within the borders of N87 to N90 per liter as

against the N145 currently being charged.

The PDP said with the current price template of crude oil in the

international market, the Buhari administration has no justification to

keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter and watch Nigerians groan

under the weight of high prices, while a cabal at the presidency loot

the funds meant to subsidize the product.

The PDP notes that for every N145 paid for a liter of fuel, the

Presidency cabal diverts a hidden N58 which Nigerians have continued to

pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized

cost of N145.

Apart from failing to account for the over N1.4 trillion allegedly

siphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led Federal

Government is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen

under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic

consumption estimated in the last three years.

The PDP notes that had the Buhari administration heed wise counsel to be

transparent in its dealings in governance and to engage more experienced

hands on petroleum issues, the nation would not have been in the dire

straits we face today.

The party however urges Nigerians not to despair as its Presidential

candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has already worked out a blueprint that will

end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to

guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

